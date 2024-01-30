San Diego County gas prices on the way back up

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 2.5 cents Tuesday to $4.611.

The average price is 3.7 cents more than one week ago, 16.6 cents less than one month ago, and 2.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.824 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.8 cents to $3.125. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and eight-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, but 38.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.891 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"We've seen the national average price of gasoline bounce back up after cold-weather-related refinery shutdowns pushed up the wholesale price of gasoline, plus recent GDP data and new attacks in the Red Sea have pushed oil prices to their highest level since November," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"While prices have inched up and may continue to slowly rise, I believe the larger increases will be witnessed in a few weeks as we enter mid- February, lasting through April or May, during which the national average could rise 35 to 85 cents per gallon," De Haan continued. "Other issues and tensions could complicate how quickly prices rise or how high they go, so while the rise is not completely charted, it could deviate from our expectations."