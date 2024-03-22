Average San Diego County gas price nears $5

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose on Friday to its highest amount since Nov. 28, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.995, rising for the ninth time in 10 days.

The average price has risen 8.4 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 6.5 cents more than week ago, 18.4 cents higher than one month ago and 12.2 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.44 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Gas prices are likely to continue trending upward this spring as in prior years," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $3.532. It has risen 13.8 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.2 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 9.4 cents more than one week ago, 26.2 cents higher than one month ago and 9.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.484 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.