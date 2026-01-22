Theft of EBT benefits drops 84% after state-issued chipped cards debut

With a year's data in the books, San Diego County officials announced Thursday that since the state enhanced security and issued chipped cards, theft of electronic benefits transfer funds is down by 84%.

Nearly a year ago, the California Department of Social Services issued new EBT cards with chips similar to those in credit cards, as well as the card expiration date, card security code and all personal information being moved to the back of the card.

CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief recipients are among those who use EBT. Additional safety measures include a new app allowing recipients to manage their accounts and a streamlined process to reset the PIN number of stolen or compromised cards.

"This drastic decline in theft shows what we can do when we work together across jurisdictions," said Alberto Banuelos, the interim director of the county's Self Sufficiency Services. "Every recipient deserves peace of mind knowing their benefits are safe, which is a goal we've been diligently working on to protect our most vulnerable neighbors for decades."

The state's move came near the county's own efforts to combat theft. In March 2025, the county piloted forced PIN resets for compromised cardholders, reducing theft by 80% amongst 30,000 compromised cardholders, according to a county statement.

Around 405,000 San Diego County residents are eligible to use EBT cards. CalFresh customers use their EBT card to buy nutritious food, while CalWORKs and General Relief customers use cash aid to "help them become more self-sufficient, whether that is paying for food, housing, clothes or other basic necessities," the county statement reads.

For protection, EBT recipients can take several steps:

— Change your PIN regularly;

— Monitor your account on the ebtEDGE app or website;

— Report suspicious activity immediately; and

— Never share your PIN.

Neither the state nor the county will ever call or text asking for your card or PIN number, according to the county.

For EBT information and resources, visit BenefitsCal or SanDiegoCounty.gov.