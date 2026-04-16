SD City Council committee defers vote on special event parking rate reduction

San Diego City Councilmeber Raul Campillo on Thursday expressed disappointment that his colleagues on the Council's Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee took a more cautious approach on his special event parking rate reduction proposal.

The committee, chaired by Campillo, is made up of Vice Chair Councilman Kent Lee and Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell and Henry L. Foster III.

Campillo's "5/5/5 proposal" would have: reduced the downtown hourly special event rate from $10 to $5; shortened the enforcement window from six hours to five; and limited the special event parking zone to five blocks around Petco Park.

The committee deferred, voting for Campillo to go back to the drawing board with City Attorney Heather Ferbert's office to develop a municipal code amendment to be brought back to committee and the full council at a later date.

"I'm disappointed that my colleagues weren't ready to endorse my 5/5/5 plan as proposed today, but I am thankful they agree that changes do need to be made," Campillo said. "We've heard from workers, small business owners and residents across San Diego that the current special event parking rates downtown are not working."

The controversial fees went into effect in September 2025 as part of the City Council's efforts to raise revenue amid a structural budget deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars. Parking meter rates increased from $2.50 to $10 per hour within a half-mile of Petco Park during Padres games and other large ballpark events.

The increase, approved in June, applies to meters from State Street to 17th Street, between Broadway and Harbor Drive. The increased rates are in effect two hours before a Padres game or major Petco Park event and remain in place until four hours after the event's scheduled start time. Drivers with a valid Disabled Person parking placard may continue to park free of charge at metered spaces.

Business interests and workers in the downtown area have expressed discontent with the increased fees since.

"We appreciate Councilmember Campillo and the Economic Development & Intergovernmental Relations Committee for their leadership on this issue and for taking a thoughtful, collaborative approach," said Justine Murray, vice president of government affairs for the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

In January, Campillo announced his proposal to roll back Downtown Special Event Parking Rates, citing concerns that the policy unfairly burdens residents, workers, and small businesses.

In creating a special-event parking zone, city officials said they were attempting to ease traffic congestion near the stadium. But the increase has caused a backlash among downtown residents, fans and businesses — including the Padres.

"The city's decision to raise parking meter rates by 700% since last year, reaching $10 per hour before and during events at Petco Park, will make it significantly more expensive for fans, workers, and residents to park on the streets surrounding the ballpark," a Padres spokesman told City News Service last year.

"The city made this decision without meaningful input from key stakeholders, including the Padres organization. We have not yet received information regarding how the new parking revenue will be reinvested locally but look forward to better understanding the city's plan."

Restaurateurs and hoteliers backed Campillo's proposal.

"We believe all San Diegans want our city to be inviting, where individuals and families can visit, support local businesses while ensuring parking remains affordable," said Sarah Mattinson, president of the California Restaurant Association, San Diego County Chapter.

"San Diego hotels and our outstanding employees depend on a vibrant and accessible downtown," said Fred Tayco, executive director of the San Diego County Lodging Association. "When the city imposes parking fees of $10 an hour, it creates a real barrier that discourages visitors, limits spending at small businesses and reduces hotel workers hours."