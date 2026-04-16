Did you feel the earthquake? Here are some safety reminders

April is Earthquake Preparedness Month.

Derek Lamberth is a spokesperson for California State’s Office of Emergency Services, and CapRadio’s Ruth Finch spoke with him about what people can do when earthquakes strike.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Is there anything that people should be keeping in mind when it comes to earthquake preparedness?

(We like) to remind individuals and businesses to prepare for the next big one by reviewing safety plans and making sure disaster supplies are up to date. And of course, signing up for alerts, especially the Myshake app, so that you can get the heads up before the shaking of a large earthquake.

How early of a warning are we able to get with these early warning systems?

Science hasn't been able to catch up with … being able to predict earthquakes. So, there are still no-notice events. And generally speaking, the closer you are to the epicenter of the earthquake, the less of a heads up you have. But there are some other varying factors, like how the deep or the depth of an earthquake can also play a role in the type of faults … But even then, you still could potentially have seconds and seconds matter, because it doesn't take long for you to drop, cover and hold on or lock, cover and hold on.

What are some of the myths that you hear a lot of when it comes to earthquake preparedness?

Some of the myths are common myths that we hear all the time is, hey, it's shaking, I should run. Absolutely, do not do that. You're better off dropping, covering and holding on for probably under something sturdy if you can. And then also trying to run to get to a doorway is no longer necessary. With the way buildings are constructed these days, it's been determined that you're better off just dropping cover and holding on in the middle of your home, or wherever you may find yourself if you're outside. Try to get away from trees or things that could fall on you.

Are there any specific dangers that come with being near bodies of water in regards to earthquakes? Is there any danger of floods with Sacramento’s rivers?

Generally speaking, Sacramento is fairly insulated, as far as having to worry from suffering huge damage from a large earthquake. However, generally speaking, a significant earthquake could damage dams… depending on the size of the waterway [an earthquake] could trigger tsunamis. But again, the best thing we can do is to make sure we are tapped in with our local authorities and what the guidance is for the areas that you live. Have a plan for your home or place of business and sign up for those alerts.

Is there anything specific to earthquakes that would be good for people to have in whatever disaster preparedness plan that they have?

Absolutely. So what I would do is direct anyone to go to our website earthquake.gov. And there you'll also find an earthquake readiness guide. It provides advice for developing your own go bag or stay box where you'll want to keep non-perishable food, water, medicine, important documents, flashlight, batteries and the radio.

Is there anything else about the subject that you think that people should know about?

One major fact that I want to make sure people are aware of with respect to the California Earthquake early warning system powered by Shakealert: People should know that—especially Californians with businesses or that run facilities, that are looking for a scalable extra layer of safety for their staff, customers, and facilities—it can do more than just provide alerts. If it triggers a threshold that warrants it, the earthquake early warning system can also trigger automated actions, such as opening bay doors, stopping elevators, or bringing them to the closest floors, strobe lights, PA systems… it's just something for people to keep in mind.