The price of keeping dogs healthy in San Diego: Rising costs reshape pet care decisions

At a glance

Veterinary service prices have risen about 40% since 2021, according to federal inflation data analysis. Dog owners in San Diego spend about 38% more on veterinary care than the national average — roughly $1,100 per year. Nearly one in three pet owners nationally have delayed or declined veterinary care due to cost, according to national Gallup polling. Routine and preventative care costs have also increased significantly across the county.

A costly emergency

When 33-year-old Tabitha Babcock brought home her Newfoundland puppy Cerulean , she thought she was starting a new chapter.

“So it’s the color blue. It was my favorite Crayola crayon when I was little,” she said.

But just a week later, everything changed.

“He was really sick and he had to go to the E.R. and basically was set on blood transfusions and glucose drips. And it was really sad and life threatening,” Babcock said.

The emergency visit cost about $4,000. At just nine weeks old, Babcock said she was forced into a heartbreaking decision — signing a do-not-resuscitate order.

“I signed it because it was as much as my savings as I had and I was like, ‘I just can’t,’ especially when there was no hope really,” she said.

She said veterinarians didn’t expect him to survive the night.

“(I) dug a little grave for him in my backyard and just laid on the floor with him and was like, you know, ‘Buddy, can you please, like, fight as hard as you can?’”

Cerulean put up a fight.

Now seven years old and weighing about 150 pounds, he’s still by her side. A calm, gentle giant.

“He was such a miracle,” Babcock said. “So that was how we started our journey together. Little trauma bonding.”

But the financial impact lingered.

“We lost that whole cushion. So then it was like, everything else we had to buy continuing on for those multiple months…whether that be medication, special food…it was a stressor for me for sure,” she said. “It probably took a year to feel comfortable in life again.”

The rising cost of care

An analysis of federal inflation data shows prices for veterinary services have jumped about 40% since 2021. That’s faster than overall inflation during the same period.

And dog owners in San Diego spend about 38% more on veterinary care than the national average — about $1,100 dollars a year.

The price increases are especially notable for preventative care.

In 2021 , dog dental cleanings in San Diego were estimated at around $320. Now, the cost is estimated at closer to $700 . And that's before any extractions or additional treatment.

“It's a big worry that I think of quite often and we try to do a lot of preventative health…for his teeth…but I do know he'll probably need some help and that'll be a big chunk of change,” Babcock said.

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Beyond the vet bill

For Babcock, the costs extend well beyond clinic visits.

Food, supplements, and routine care to keep Cerulean healthy can total about $375 every couple of months.

“We used to do raw diet purely for his health and preventative issues later on," she said. "That has absolutely gone up so we absolutely do not do that anymore right now.”

Pet insurance is one option for dog owners to offset unexpected medical bills. But monthly premiums can range from about $30 to more than $150 per month, depending on the dog's age, breed, and coverage limits.

Cerulean has a pre-existing condition. Babcock said it makes finding useful insurance coverage more complicated.

“I had all the comparison charts, all the insurances, what would work…and so ultimately it wasn’t going to help me at that point,” she said.

Now, as Cerulean gets older, she’s reconsidering it.

“We've paid out of pocket, since then, he's not had any major health issues. So we're just, you know, praying and hoping that it continues that way.”

Making it work

Across San Diego County, dog owners say they are feeling similar pressure as the cost of living continues to rise.

Some say they cut spending elsewhere just to keep up with pet expenses. Others say they weigh every decision more carefully when it comes to veterinary care.

For Babcock, the rising cost of caring for Cerulean has also forced bigger questions about staying in San Diego long term.

“I think a big worry is, would I have to move in order to afford a comfortable lifestyle because it is so high in San Diego?” she said.

Still, she says she makes it work.

“He brings me a ton of comfort, a ton of peace,” she said. “I’d sell all my furniture before he’s not going to be taken care of.”