Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, April 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Music is more than just sound; it’s a multi-sensory journey. "Four Seasons for The Five Senses" is an innovative and electrifying reimagining of "Four Seasons," the masterpiece by Italian composer and godfather of Baroque music, Antonio Vivaldi.

South Florida PBS / APT "Four Seasons for The Five Senses" is an innovative and electrifying reimagining of "Four Seasons," the masterpiece by Italian composer and godfather of Baroque music, Antonio Vivaldi.

Coupled with captivating visuals and interactive elements, this immersive performance is unlike anything an orchestra has ever presented, promising viewers an unforgettable sensory adventure. Vivid projections and richly textured orchestration capture the beauty, drama and renewal of nature’s changing seasons, while inviting audiences to see, hear and feel Vivaldi’s masterpiece like never before.

South Florida PBS / APT "Four Seasons for The Five Senses" is an innovative and electrifying reimagining of "Four Seasons," the masterpiece by Italian composer and godfather of Baroque music, Antonio Vivaldi.

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APT "Four Seasons for The Five Senses" is an innovative and electrifying reimagining of "Four Seasons," the masterpiece by Italian composer and godfather of Baroque music, Antonio Vivaldi.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television