Legends of Science and Surfing: Riding waves for cancer research

Over 500 people gathered over the weekend in La Jolla to celebrate the 33rd annual Legends of Science and Surfing, an oncology symposium and fundraiser benefiting cancer research at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

According to the National Cancer Institute , approximately 38.9% of men and women will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. This shared reality for many was exemplified at the two-day event, which took place at the Estancia Hotel, Scripps Pier and Scripps Seaside Forum.

“It’s seriously one of the best fundraisers imaginable,” said Jon Roseman, co-chair of the event. “You basically fuse legends in science, scientists that have made the most amazing breakthroughs at the UCSD Moores Cancer Center, and the broader biotech community, and put them together with literally legends of surfing that span decades.”

The event was founded in 1993 by then-president of the Moore's Cancer Center board Sam Armstrong, and board member John Otterson. The two founded the event based on their shared love for surfing and their ties to the community.

“John was asked to do a fundraiser for younger people at the time," Armstrong explained. "It was a Halloween party, and I said, 'we both surf, let's do a surf party!' That’s where it came from.”

The Moores Cancer Center is one of just 58 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the United States and the only one in the San Diego region. The center’s cancer services were ranked first in San Diego, with nine specialties ranked nationally by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2025-2026 "Best Hospitals" survey.

Since it's inception, the event has raised over $14 million allowing for more research and advancements in patient care.

Karina Montes Pate / KPBS Jon Roseman, Kevan M. Shokat and Sam Armstrong pose for a photo near Scripps Pier, Aug. 15, 2026.

Kevan M. Shokat , an internationally recognized pioneer in cancer drug discovery, was featured as the keynote speaker. He was also the recipient of the event’s Rell Sunn award, named after Rell Kapolioka'ehukai Sunn , a surfing world champion who died in 1998 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer.

“It’s just so fantastic to receive something from such a special event about such a special woman,” he said.

The award recognizes Shokat’s research in K-RAS mutations, one of the most common cancer-causing mutations and previously thought to be "undruggable." His findings have brought hope to patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers.

“We know pancreatic cancer is caused by a mutation in one gene," Shokat said. "But it wasn’t until 10 years ago that we actually had a drug that could stop it, and that was what my lab did.”

Izzy Tihanyi, surf enthusiast and cancer survivor, cofounded Surf Diva , a surf shop specializing in teaching women how to surf. Tihanyi was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2023 and received care at the Moore’s Cancer Center. She shared her story as a part of the "Thrivers" panel, featuring stories from cancer survivors.

“My surfboard saved my life,” she said. “One day I went surfing with my daughter and I felt the most incredible ‘zinger.’ It was horrible. It was like electricity coming right through.”

Tihanyi immediately went to get checked and got the cancer diagnosis.

Jon Roseman, an innovator in surfing and advocate for sustainable tourism, served as the event co-chair. Alongside Tyler Callaway, a four-time national surfing champion and cancer survivor, he coordinated surf teams, secured venues and recruited participants.

“Any kind of sustainable initiative, whether it's providing healthcare for the greater community, it all starts with a giant collective effort," he said. "Creating awareness, it’s keeping people healthy, and hopefully keeping people alive, there's no better way to sustain your community and your world than doing that.”