Former Serra Mesa Library will become 59 affordable housing units

A former city of San Diego public library, closed for 20 years, will soon become nearly 60 affordable rental apartments for families through the development of Serra Mesa Apartments, which broke ground Tuesday.

Half of the apartments will be set aside for veterans experiencing homelessness. For 55 years, rents for the 59 affordable rental units at Serra Mesa Apartments will remain affordable for San Diegans with incomes ranging from 30% to 60% of the San Diego Area Median Income, up to $79,380 per year for a two-person household.

"I think this project is particularly poetic. It's focused on veterans. Many of you know that Serra Mesa has long been home to many of our region's military families," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "We have incredible military housing, literally across the street. Serra Mesa has long supported San Diego's role as America's premier military town. And so, the integration of this project that has this emphasis on veterans really is a continuation of the story of this great community."

The Serra Mesa library closed in 2006, upon the opening of the Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library on Aero Drive less than a mile away. The site has remained vacant since.

"When families don't have to worry as much about affording their rent each month, they have a better chance to thrive by focusing more on their career, schooling, health and their family life," said Colin Miller, San Diego Housing Commission's senior vice president of real estate development.

SDHC awarded 30 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers toward the development. Veterans who live there will receive on-site supportive services from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare System. The VASH vouchers are tied directly to the development, so when a resident moves on, the voucher remains at the site to help another eligible veteran family move into affordable rental housing, officials said.

Additionally, SDHC awarded a $2.5 million loan toward the project, consisting of federal and local funds that SDHC administers.

Serra Mesa Apartments are part of the city's Homes for All of Us Initiative, intended to create housing for San Diegans of all income levels. Funding includes a $4 million loan from the city's Bridge to Home program.

The development of the site was also made possible by a 65-year land lease from the city to the developer, Community HousingWorks.

"We are transforming this former library from one community asset to a different type of community asset in terms of providing affordable housing for folks most in need," CHW President and CEO Sean Spear said. "And then we're also transforming lives — the notion of being able to support residents, some of whom may be formerly homeless, and giving them not only a chance to really live comfortably in a well-built home, but also truly to thrive with the layering of services that we're going to be providing for them for free."

Along with the VA's services, CHW will also provide on-site services for all residents of the community at no cost.

Serra Mesa Apartments are expected to open in fall of 2027 and will include 56 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units, and one unrestricted two-bedroom manager's unit.

The development will consist of a five-story building, including a 22- space parking garage on the first floor, a 1,012-square-foot community room space, a computer lab and laundry facilities. The second floor will have a 2,765-square-foot courtyard, according to SDHC.