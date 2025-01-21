Some San Diego-area school districts closed on Tuesday due to winds, power outages

School districts will be closed Tuesday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Monday night.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the education office said in a statement Monday.

The districts that will close schools Tuesday are:

— Julian Union Elementary School District;

— Julian Union High School District;

— Mountain Empire Unified School District, and

— Warner Unified School District.

— Lakeside Farms Elementary and DREAM Academy in Lakeside Union School District

The education office said it would share updates as they are available.

Real-time updates will be posted on the education office's X page — @SanDiegoCOE — officials said.