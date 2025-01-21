Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

Some San Diego-area school districts closed on Tuesday due to winds, power outages

By City News Service
Published January 21, 2025 at 8:12 AM PST
Updated January 21, 2025 at 8:37 AM PST
Julian Union High School District may be forced to close if SDG&E cuts power to the area because of high winds and wildfire risk, Oct. 29, 2019.
Joe Hong
/
KPBS
A Julian Union High School District building is shown on Oct. 29, 2019.

School districts will be closed Tuesday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced Monday night.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the education office said in a statement Monday.

The districts that will close schools Tuesday are:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

— Julian Union Elementary School District;

— Julian Union High School District;

— Mountain Empire Unified School District, and

— Warner Unified School District.

— Lakeside Farms Elementary and DREAM Academy in Lakeside Union School District

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The education office said it would share updates as they are available.

Real-time updates will be posted on the education office's X page — @SanDiegoCOE — officials said.

Education
More News