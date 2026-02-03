San Diego Unified celebrates completion of Pacific Beach Elementary modernization

San Diego Unified School District leaders Monday joined students, parents and members of the community to mark the completion of a whole-site modernization project at Pacific Beach Elementary School.

The project included a transitional kindergarten and kindergarten building, an expanded grass joint-use field, a secure main campus entryway, renovated classrooms and shade shelters.

"These new upgrades and the TK and Kinder facility reflect thoughtful planning and design that support effective teaching and learning," said SDUSD Superintendent Fabi Bagula. "They also reflect our district's commitment to our youngest learners, giving them the gift of time to build a strong foundation for future school success."

First opened in 1930, Pacific Beach Elementary began with one building, then added a second building in 1938. Five additional buildings were added from 1940 to 1957 to the school's Tourmaline Street campus.

In 1976, the 1930s buildings were replaced by a single building, and five buildings were constructed for the former Los Altos Child Development Center. In 2004, a 1.8-acre joint-use field along Turquoise Street was created for student and public use, according to district documents. Portable classrooms were added to keep up with the area's population.

The project, which began in the fall of 2023, was completed on Monday.

"Our students love these new and upgraded facilities, and we love to see them love them," said Karon Schnitzer, Pacific Beach Elementary School principal. "Our teachers can also do more with the spaces, so it's a win- win."

The school's TK and Kinder facility includes modern classrooms and collaborative workspaces that lead out to a new play structure with a shade shelter.

All of the school's classrooms, the student services facility, the multi-purpose room, and the school kitchen were renovated, and all restrooms were upgraded. A second shade shelter was also installed in the general play area and portable classrooms were removed.

"It's been amazing to see our school go under construction since I've been here," said Suzy Liielnora, a fifth-grade student at PBES. "I know future students will have great experiences with these new facilities."

Another facet of the project is expanding the joint-use field, slated to open this spring. The joint-use area added to the existing facility includes a track, basketball court, trees, drinking fountain, perimeter fencing and a public access gate. The field will be open to the community after school hours and during school breaks, owing to an agreement between the city and district.

"As someone who grew up in La Jolla, it is encouraging to see neighborhood schools benefit from meaningful, long-term investments," said Cody Patterson, San Diego Unified Board of Education Trustee. "Thanks to community-approved bond funding, these projects reflect what is possible when residents come together to support strong public schools."