Border & Immigration
Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode of the Border Brief hear from experts and dive into the data.

Research contradicts Trump administration claims about sanctuary cities

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Contributors: Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:34 PM PST

President Donald Trump has used mischaracterizations of sanctuary cities as a justification for occupation-style deployments of federal immigration agents in cities like Los Angeles, Portland and Minneapolis.

Last month, President Trump announced his intention to withhold federal funding from immigrant sanctuary cities — describing them as chaotic and dangerous.

“They do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens,” he said. “It breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come.”

But several studies show that sanctuary jurisdictions are not more dangerous than their non-sanctuary counterparts. In fact, people who live in sanctuary cities tend to experience less crime and have higher incomes.

The Border Brief recently featured some of that research.

The first study was produced in 2017, during the first Trump term. UC San Diego researcher Tom Wong analyzed FBI and census data to compare sanctuary and non-sanctuary jurisdictions.

“What the data showed was that sanctuary counties actually were safer and had less crime than comparable non-sanctuary counties,” Wong said.

A 2020 follow-up study reached a similar conclusion.

In 2024, Wong surveyed undocumented immigrants to gain more insights into why the data show that sanctuary jurisdictions tend to be safer. The survey results suggested community trust is a significant factor.

“You can trust law enforcement more if you need their help because local law enforcement won’t result in something like an immigration-related arrest,” he said.

Border & Immigration Immigration
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
