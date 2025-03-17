San Diego State heads to NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as no. 14 seed

San Diego State is the 14th seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and is preparing Monday for a first-round game against Louisiana State University in Spokane, Washington.

San Diego State (25-9) faces LSU (28-5) on Saturday in the Regional 1 bracket at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The game is set to start at 7:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

UC San Diego plays Southern in a play-in game in the Regional 1 bracket.

The UC San Diego women join the men's team by making their first appearance in the NCAA basketball tournament.

UC San Diego (20-15) and Southern (20-14) will play Wednesday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The UCLA and USC women's basketball teams are headed to the NCAA tournament as No. 1 seeds as are South Carolina and Texas.

UCLA is the top seed in the tournament for the first time in school history. The Bruins won the Big Ten Tournament and will play the winner of the UC San Diego vs. Southern play-in game in the first round of the Regional 1 bracket in Spokane, Washington on Friday.

UCLA (30-2) has never won an NCAA national championship in women's basketball. The only two losses for the Bruins this season came against crosstown rival USC. But UCLA beat USC in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

UCLA's first round game is at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena and will be televised on ESPN on Friday. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.

USC (28-3) is the No. 1 seed in Regional 4 and will play UNC Greensboro in the first round in Spokane on Saturday.

The Trojans have won two NCAA women's basketball championship in 1983 and 1984.

USC plays UNC Greensboro (25-6) at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The game will be televised on ABC and is set to tip off at noon.

South Carolina, the reigning NCAA women's basketball national champion, is the No. 1 seed in Regional 3. South Carolina (30-3) plays Tennessee Tech (26-5) in the first round at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday. The game is set to start at 10 a.m.

Texas (31-3) is the No. 1 seed in Regional 3 and plays the winner of the High Point vs. William & Mary play-in game. The first round game for Texas is Saturday and scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena.