Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

Attorneys for Escondido school gender identity lawsuit appeal to Supreme Court

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:55 PM PST
A photo of the lawsuit filed by two teachers against the Escondido Union School District's policy to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and not to disclose their gender identities to their parents without their permission, May 30, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A photo of the lawsuit filed by two teachers against the Escondido Union School District's policy to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and not to disclose their gender identities to their parents without their permission, May 30, 2023.

A class-action lawsuit stemming from gender identity policies at an Escondido middle school could be heading to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Two Escondido Union School District teachers first sued the State of California in 2023 over district policies that required them to use pronouns or gender-specific names requested by students, while keeping that information private from others, including parents, and violating their constitutional free speech and religious rights, they said.

California law dictates that schools cannot have policies requiring employees to disclose a student's gender identity to any other person without their consent.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A San Diego federal judge ruled in favor of the teachers in December. On Monday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed that injunction. Attorneys for the teachers said they filed an emergency appeal Thursday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the district judge's ruling.

In a statement, a spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “We look forward to continuing to make our case in court.”

Tags

Education KidsLGBTQ+
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News