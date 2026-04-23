'It’s a community hub': Library assistant to retire from Logan Heights Library after nearly 40 years

In 1988, Alina Rosas started working at the Logan Heights branch of the San Diego Public Library. The building on 28th Street, built in 1927 , was small but mighty.

“I knew the kids, I knew their siblings, I knew the families,” Rosas said.

Rosas is retiring in August after 38 years as a library assistant. On a recent morning, she picked up a brochure from 1989 titled “La biblioteca es para todos,” the library is for everyone. Rosas is on the cover, holding a puppet to highlight their bilingual children’s programs.

It had one of the largest collections of Spanish language books in the library system, Rosas said.

“I actually went to TJ a couple of times to pick up books,” she said. “Went shopping, brought books back in my little station wagon.”

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Alina Rosas performs a puppet show in a 1989 brochure promoting bilingual books and events for kids at the Logan Heights Library.

Spanish language books line the wall of the children’s section of the new Logan Heights Library, which opened in 2009 .

“We had two grand opening celebrations,” she said. “It was a neighborhood party. Both of them were really awesome because there was a lot of community participation.”

Community participation has been central to the Logan Heights Library’s operations. Once the new building opened, Rosas said, staff partnered with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, the Memorial Recreation Center and local churches to put on classes and events.

Children’s books, a homework help area and an IDEA Lab are on the library’s first floor. The second floor has more books, study areas and a multipurpose room that hosts activities like multigenerational mariachi classes . People can print documents, get help using a computer and borrow Wi-Fi hot spots.

“A lot of people say, ‘Libraries are obsolete. Who checks out books anymore?’” Rosas said. “It's not just about the books, you know. It's a community hub.”

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Library assistant Alina Rosas stands near her desk at the Logan Heights Library on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic showed just how vital the library was for the community. Rosas said the Logan Heights branch was one of the first to get a Wi-Fi extender. They set up canopies on the sidewalk so people could use the library’s laptops outside.

“We had people coming in and filling out job applications, unemployment applications, things that they had to do with their taxes, health insurance, all sorts of things,” she said.

The librarians also got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting together bundles of books based on requested genres or topics.

“People wanted it after we opened normally,” Rosas said. “They said, ‘What happened to your book bundles?’ I said, ‘Well now, you know, the stacks are open so you can look for things.’ ‘Oh, but I liked your book bundles.’”

Rosas’ favorite part of the library is the community room. It’s lined with historic murals and paintings rescued from the Aztec Brewing Company’s tasting room in Barrio Logan .

“We've had magicians, storytellers, science programs, animal shows,” she said.

The community room has hosted graduation ceremonies, baby showers, celebrations of life and a surprise party for Rosas’ 50th birthday. There’s a piano in the corner open to anyone who wants to play.

“I’m going to miss this,” she said.