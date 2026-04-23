How are you doing your part for the planet?

KPBS is exploring the small and large ways residents, local governments, nonprofits and anyone else in San Diego and Imperial counties are working on solutions for protecting our communities from climate change.

Solutions can look like anything from residents turning a former landfill into a blooming native garden to the Port of San Diego helping increase biodiversity in Chula Vista with hundreds of oyster castles .

How are you “fighting for the community you love?” Do you pick up trash? Take public transit? Tell us about how you are doing your part for the planet. You can also nominate someone.

Enter your answers below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Leave your contact information if you’re open to participating in a story about climate solutions.