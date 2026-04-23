Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

How are you doing your part for the planet?

By Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:03 PM PDT
Vi Nguyen picks up trash on Pacific Beach in this undated photo. Nguyen is a local pediatrician who has been picking up plastic along San Diego's coastline for the past seven years.
Tammy Murga
/
KPBS
Vi Nguyen picks up trash on Pacific Beach in this undated photo. Nguyen is a local pediatrician who has been picking up plastic along San Diego's coastline for the past seven years.

KPBS is exploring the small and large ways residents, local governments, nonprofits and anyone else in San Diego and Imperial counties are working on solutions for protecting our communities from climate change.

Solutions can look like anything from residents turning a former landfill into a blooming native garden to the Port of San Diego helping increase biodiversity in Chula Vista with hundreds of oyster castles.

How are you “fighting for the community you love?” Do you pick up trash? Take public transit? Tell us about how you are doing your part for the planet. You can also nominate someone.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Enter your answers below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Leave your contact information if you’re open to participating in a story about climate solutions.

_

Tags

Environment Climate ChangeKPBS Listens
Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
See stories by Tammy Murga

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News