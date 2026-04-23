Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Arts & Culture

City Nature Challenge gets more people observing nature — and more data for scientists

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest
Contributors: Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:54 PM PDT
Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Participants take photos during an iNaturalist identification party at Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve on Dec. 16, 2025.

San Diego Natural History Museum botanist Jon Rebman points to his screen.

" I'm gonna show you the power of iNaturalist," he said, with the glee of a kid sharing a favorite toy.

iNaturalist is a smartphone app that identifies and logs nature — from botany to insects, sea life and birds.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

It's pretty simple: Snap a photo of a plant or critter, upload it to iNaturalist, and it instantly suggests an ID. It's almost like Pokémon GO but for science.

Then, once the photo is uploaded, experts and scientists weigh in and verify your findings.

Illustration of Great Valley Phacelia (Phacelia ciliata), a striking purple wildflower first documented in San Diego County by citizen scientist Becky Escalante, who submitted the observation to iNaturalist on April 8, 2021.
Arts & Culture
Scientists are still mapping plants. How the public is helping — with an app
Julia Dixon Evans
Anthony Wallace

The rise of iNaturalist — and the community scientists using it — means a vastly expanded data set for scientists.

As an example, Rebman pulls up a cactus with 59 official specimens mapped in the region. These are official museum specimens and, before the era of iNaturalist, this is the extent of the data scientists had to work with. Fifty-nine specimens is great, he said.

But then he toggles his screen to also show iNaturalist observations. The map floods with dots — 6,500 additional locations of this cactus in San Diego County.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) plus verified iNaturalist app observations in the region.
San Diego Natural History Museum's San Diego Map Atlas
A map showing SDNHM's collected specimens of California Barrel Cactus (Ferocactus cylindraceus) plus verified iNaturalist app observations in the region.

"That really changes our knowledge of what is where," Rebman said. "It's a crazy amount of data. So that's why I do it, so that we better understand that diversity — where it is, and we can use that to better protect the species there."

Rebman is also rooting for San Diego to win this year's worldwide City Nature Challenge.

"We've always done OK as a community," Rebman said of San Diego's previous participation in the challenge. Then he added, conspiratorially: "I think we can do better."

Botanist Jon Rebman stands in front of plant specimen files at the San Diego Natural History Museum on Feb. 24, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Botanist Jon Rebman stands in front of plant specimen files at the San Diego Natural History Museum on Feb. 24, 2026.

 To join the Challenge, attend a guided hike or "bioblitz" presented by SDNHM, San Diego State University Biodiversity Museum and the UC San Diego Natural Reserve System.

Or just post your own photos as you explore the nature in your neighborhood. All wild plants and animals count, even non-native species. Join the City Nature Challenge 2026: San Diego County project on iNaturalist to have your identifications contribute to San Diego's hopeful victory.

The challenge runs April 24 through 27.

Tags

Arts & Culture Museum
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
Got a question or tip for KPBS/Arts?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News