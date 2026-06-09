County Board of Supervisors to vote on subcommittee transparency policy

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson will propose a transparency measure Tuesday to end the practice of creating ad-hoc subcommittees with little public insight or knowledge.

He said the board has used secret committee meetings in the past to conduct important public business behind closed doors.

"Good government happens in the sunshine," Anderson said. "San Diego County residents should not have to wonder where major policy decisions are being shaped. If these subcommittees are helping develop policies that impact millions of taxpayer dollars and the daily lives of our residents, the public deserves the opportunity to see that process, follow it, and participate in it."

The proposal follows discussion regarding subcommittees that have met "without publicly posted agendas, minutes, or recordings," despite influencing significant policy discussions.

For example, Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Monica Montgomery Steppe formed one of the ac-hoc subcommittees in March after the board agreed 4-1 to move forward on overhauling a program that serves residents who can't afford insurance and don't qualify for Medi-Cal — which would entail adjusting eligibility standards, eliminating lien requirements and reviewing costs.

The supervisors said the reforms will be presented to the board within 60 days after the fiscal year 2026-27 budget is adopted.

Anderson's proposed board policy would require public meeting notices, advance agendas, recordings, minutes, and public access to meeting materials through a centralized county website. The proposal would "also establish clear operational standards and accountability measures for all board- created ad hoc subcommittees," a statement from Anderson read.