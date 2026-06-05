THE KIMBERLEY: AUSTRALIA'S WILD WEST (Coming Soon!)

Stream the series now with KPBS+ / Premieres Wednesdays, June 17 - July 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sundays, June 21 - July 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursdays, June 25 - July 9

Discover a breathtaking world where fearsome crocodiles lie in wait, wallabies risk it all for water, and marsupial gliders soar over the savanna. See a jaw-dropping Australian wonder with terrain that’s as harsh and unforgiving as it is beautiful.

Discover a breathtaking world where crocodiles ambush, wallabies gamble for water, and gliders soar the savannah. Witness a raw Australian wilderness shaped by extremes. Experience beauty forged in harsh, unforgiving terrain.

1 of 16 A saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) hunts in the mangroves that line The Kimberley's coastline. Wild Pacific Media 2 of 16 A saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) on the banks of the Ord River in the Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 3 of 16 A male flame-backed fiddler crab (Tubuca flammula) displays his oversized claw in the mangroves of The Kimberley. Wild Pacific Media 4 of 16 The magnificent tree frog (Litoria splendida), a species endemic to the North-West Kimberley, enjoys a monsoonal shower. Wild Pacific Media 5 of 16 A frilled lizard (Chlamydosaurus kingiiI) displays its brightly coloured frill in The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 6 of 16 Two frilled lizards (Chlamydosaurus kingiiI) display their frill during a territorial fight in The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 7 of 16 A rough knob-tailed gecko is spotted in one of The Kimberley's many caves. Wild Pacific Media 8 of 16 Savanna gliders (Petaurus ariel) nest a tree hollow in The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 9 of 16 Stars whirl over the iconic boab trees in the Kimberley's savanna. Wild Pacific Media 10 of 16 A juvenile Gouldian finch (Chloebia gouldiae) with its colourful parents. Wild Pacific Media 11 of 16 At Yowjab/Montgomery Reef, large tidal fluctuations reveal over 300 square kilometres of living coral. Wild Pacific Media 12 of 16 Thousands of shorebirds prepare for a marathon migration on the mudflats of Roebuck Bay (Yawuru Nagulagun) in the Kimberley. Wild Pacific Media 13 of 16 An Eastern osprey (Pandion haliaetus) on the coastline of Dambimangari Country, The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 14 of 16 An Eastern osprey (Pandion haliaetus) returns to its nest on the coastline of Dambimangari Country, The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 15 of 16 A blue-spotted mudskipper (Boleophthalmus caeruleomaculatus) emerges from the water at Roebuck Bay (Yawuru Nagulagun) in The Kimberley, Australia. Wild Pacific Media 16 of 16 A male humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) intimidates a pod of false killer whales (Pseudorca crassidens) near the nursery waters of The Kimberley coast. Wild Pacific Media

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "River Of Life" airs Wednesday, June 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Avoid scaly and feathery dangers with wallabies, see koolamana lizards battle for mates, and feast with crocodile hatchlings. Brave dangerous rapids and understand the cultural and biological importance of a local river as the rainy season arrives.

At first light, hundreds of agile wallabies make their way down to the river’s edge to get some water during the dry season. What awaits them in the river is the largest and most aggressive reptile on Earth: the saltwater crocodile. Watch as wallabies risk it all for water while avoiding the saltwater crocodile that patrols the river.

Episode 2: "Tidal Territory" airs Wednesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, June 28 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone.

The Kimberley coast is lined by thousands of square kilometers of coral reef. We get an up-close visit with some complex inhabitants, like the mantis shrimp and blue-ringed octopus, as they make their way through technicolor microworlds.

Episode 3: "Into The Fire" airs Wednesday, July 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Bask in the largest intact savannah on the planet, where mammals and insects fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Study traditional wildfire-management methods, explore a sandstone refuge, and watch a sugar glider try to escape the flames.

Rising humidity and distant thunder announce the return of the season of Jirrbal in the Kimberley. The conditions are a tinderbox just waiting for a spark. Just like that, a bolt of lightning strikes nearby and ignites the surrounding bush. As the wildfire closes in, the baby glider must escape the wall of flame.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.