Coyote stuck in bucket after floods saved by Humane Society

A young coyote was recovering at San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center Wednesday after being rescued from a flooded field full of debris with a bucket stuck on his head.

On Monday, SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement personnel were called to the flooded Tijuana River Valley in the 2200 block of Dairy Mart Road in San Diego about a dog floating in debris with a bucket stuck on the animal's head, according to the organization.

Due to the difficult terrain, the only way to reach the animal was by boat, so San Diego lifeguards helped the humane officers reach the animal — who turned out to be coyote, not a dog.

San Diego Humane Society A coyote (circled in blue) with a bucket stuck on its head sits in a pile of debris, Jan. 24, 2023.

According to the Humane Society, the animal was rushed to the Bahde Wildlife Center for initial triage and care, where veterinarians administered a sedative and pain medication, then removed the bucket from his head, provided fluids and took X-rays. He was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia, had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care, officials said.

After the first 24 hours, the coyote was transferred to the Ramona Wildlife Center, where a Project Wildlife team rehabilitates apex predators.

"We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon," SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.