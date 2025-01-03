Dense fog delays, cancels many flights at San Diego Airport

The San Diego International Airport is experiencing many delays and cancellations Friday because of dense fog, officials said.

By 7 a.m. Friday, more than 60 flights were canceled or delayed, according to the airport's website.

The unofficial flight tracking website FlightAware showed 216 delays and 38 cancellations at San Diego's airport.

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County's coastal areas until 10 a.m. Friday.