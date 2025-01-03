Give Now
Environment

Dense fog delays, cancels many flights at San Diego Airport

By City News Service
Published January 3, 2025 at 8:29 AM PST
People look at a flight status board on Dec. 20, 2024 at San Diego International Airport.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
People look at a flight status board on Dec. 20, 2024 at San Diego International Airport.

The San Diego International Airport is experiencing many delays and cancellations Friday because of dense fog, officials said.

By 7 a.m. Friday, more than 60 flights were canceled or delayed, according to the airport's website.

The unofficial flight tracking website FlightAware showed 216 delays and 38 cancellations at San Diego's airport.

A dense fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County's coastal areas until 10 a.m. Friday.

