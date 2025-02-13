Winter storm hits San Diego County Thursday

A spell of rainy, blustery weather is rolling into the San Diego area Thursday as an incoming winter storm gains strength, according to meteorologists.

Rain, fog and windy conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the valleys will be in the low 60s.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for the San Diego County mountain and desert areas, including Julian, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Pine Valley. Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph are expected.

A flood watch is in effect until Thursday along the San Diego County coast, including San Diego, Carlsbad, Poway and Chula Vista. Heavy rainfall from 0.3 inches to a half-inch per hour is in the forecast until Friday for the coastal areas and valleys. In the mountains, rainfall is expected to be between a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch per hour with up to 1 inch per hour possible.

On Tuesday, a few spots in the county got some spatterings of rainfall from the arriving bands of dark clouds, though no measurable accumulations of moisture resulted, according to the National Weather Service.

Toward the end of the stormy period, the local snow level should drop to 6,000 to 6,500 feet, which could result in some dustings of frozen flakes on the county's highest peaks, forecasters said.

To prepare for the spate of inclement conditions, the city of San Diego is monitoring 46,000 storm drains and will preemptively close flood-prone Mission Valley roads if deemed necessary, officials said.

"While we're taking proactive measures, we encourage residents to take steps in their own homes and neighborhoods to be prepared as well," city Stormwater Department Director Todd Snyder said. "Together we can help reduce flood risk in our community throughout this rainy season."

Residents can report storm-related problems, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. People experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911, officials noted.

Sandbags are available to San Diegans in limited supply and can be picked up at 11 recreation centers centrally located in each City Council district. The empty sacks — sand is not provided — are limited to 10 per household or business.

San Diego Gas & Electric, for its part, has been preparing for the stormy weather by increasing the number of crews available in case of downed power lines, according to SDG&E public affairs.

"The company's meteorology team is also monitoring weather conditions minute by minute to help provide situational awareness to front-line crews working to maintain the infrastructure that serves the region," a statement from the utility asserted.

Drier and warmer conditions are due to kick in over the weekend, according to the weather service.