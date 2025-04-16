Area representatives ask for meeting with EPA head on Tijuana River sewage

San Diego's congressional delegation Wednesday requested a meeting with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on the Tijuana River Valley's pollution crisis during his upcoming visit to San Diego.

"We appreciate your attention to the cross-border sewage pollution in the Tijuana River Valley," Reps. Juan Vargas, Scott Peters and Sara Jacobs, all D-San Diego, and Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, wrote in a joint statement. "This pollution has had a devastating impact on our public health, our local businesses, and our environment. Together, our congressional delegation has fought to raise awareness, secured over half a billion dollars to upgrade the South Bay treatment plant, and continued to work with Mexico to ensure they do their part."

The request comes just days after noxious odors from massive wastewater dumping prompted county health guidance for residents near the Tijuana River, and San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond called on the federal government to impose penalties against Mexico if it continues such dumping.

"For too long, Mexico has been allowed to get away with releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the United States — poisoning our beaches, sickening our residents, and even forcing Navy SEALs to relocate training operations," Desmond said. "That should end now."

Desmond urged the federal government to restrict the flow of potable water to Tijuana and consider limiting cross-border travel between Mexico and the United States in the region.

The representatives were less severe, asking Zeldin for a meeting to discuss the needs of the community.

"All these efforts require strong collaboration with the administration," they wrote. "This is not a partisan issue, and we need all- hands-on-deck. Our focus has always been on getting results and relief for everyone impacted by this terrible pollution."

Last month, Peters, Vargas and California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, both Democrats, invited Zeldin to visit the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to see firsthand the ongoing environmental and public health harm cross-border sewage is wreaking on the South Bay.

Zeldin would be an unlikely ally. After he was sworn in by President Donald Trump, the EPA announced plans to cut agency jobs, eliminate its scientific research arm, and reduce its budget by 65%.

In 2021, former EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured the Tijuana River Valley at the request of Vargas and Peters. In August 2024, the San Diego delegation hosted State Department Deputy Secretary Richard Verma, EPA Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman and other officials in San Diego at the South Bay treatment plant.

On Monday, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District reported higher-than-normal hydrogen sulfide readings from the Tijuana River, prompting the county to offer guidance to residents concerned about the air.

According to the county, the increase in odors "appears to be associated with reports from the (International Boundary and Water Commission) that sewage infrastructure work in Mexico has resulted in the release of up to 5 million gallons per night of sewage into the Tijuana River Valley."

The heavy flow of wastewater reported in the past week comes in addition to "rogue sewage flows" being investigated by the IBWC with its partners in Mexico. The IBWC operates the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and is tasked with collaborating with Mexico on border water issues.

As a result of the odors, county public health officials urged nearby residents to limit outdoor activities, keep doors closed and use indoor fans and air purifiers to increase circulation and the quality of air.

The APCD offers free purifiers for those in the three principally effected ZIP codes — 91932, 92154 and 92173 — representing Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, Nestor and other South Bay neighborhoods. Residents can apply for purifiers at sdapcd.org/content/sdapcd/about/tj-river-valley/aire.html.

"Our friends, co-workers and families who live or work near the Tijuana River Valley deserve access to clean air and beaches," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the county's interim public health officer. "While the county continues to advocate to the federal government for a solution that stops the flow of untreated wastewater, we also want people to be aware of the steps they can take when confronted by offensive hydrogen sulfide odors."

People with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or other chronic lung conditions should have emergency medications such as rescue inhalers readily available, according to a statement from the county. If symptoms from strong odors persist, are worrisome or worsen, they should seek medical care.

Mexico began releasing between 3-5 million gallons of wastewater daily last week into the Tijuana River as the country works on a major infrastructure project in Tijuana to replace a sewer pipeline.

"The county of San Diego urges federal officials to continue working with their counterparts in Mexico on stopping the flow of raw sewage and bringing an ultimate resolution to this longtime source of water and air pollution," according to a statement from the county.