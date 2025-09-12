State expands citrus greening quarantine to Camp Pendleton, southern Orange County

The California Department of Food and Agriculture issued a citrus quarantine this week for northern San Diego County and part of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The quarantine was issued after state officials found a citrus tree with Huanglongbing — a bacterial disease that is fatal to citrus trees — in one tree in a residential neighborhood in the San Clemente area during regular inspections, according to the agency.

"Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus, so our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading," San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang said. "By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture and environment from this devastating disease. Partnering with state and federal regulatory partners, we are working closely with residents and agricultural operators and ask for everyone's cooperation with the ongoing regulatory activities."

A key point of the quarantine includes protecting the region's food supply by restricting people and businesses from moving citrus nursery stock, plant parts and fruit outside the quarantine boundaries, according to officials.

This was San Diego's first multi-jurisdictional quarantine, spanning from southern Orange County to northern San Diego County, in the San Onofre and Agra areas, including the northwest part of Camp Pendleton. According to officials, there were already existing quarantines in Fallbrook, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo and Valley Center.

The disease Huanglongbing, also known as HLB or citrus greening, is not harmful to people or animals, but is deadly to citrus and "could be devastating to the county's citrus industry."

Officials said HLB is a major threat to the county's $144 million annual citrus crop that could impact residential citrus tree owners.

HLB is spread by tiny insects, the Asian citrus psyllid, carrying the bacteria when they feed on citrus trees. Samples from trees on the property where HLB was confirmed were undergoing additional tests for the disease, county officials said.

Signs of infected trees may include areas with mottled-yellow leaves, asymmetrical fruit, which is partially green and bitter. The disease destroys the appearance and value of the trees, eventually killing infected trees, typically within a few years.

County officials said if the disease is detected in additional citrus trees in quarantine areas, CDFA officials will contact property owners regarding treatment and removal of the infected trees. Nearby trees will be treated and survey efforts will be increased to prevent the spread of the disease in the area, they added.

Officials advised the following steps in quarantine areas:



Do not move citrus plants, leaves, or foliage into or out of the quarantine area;

Remove all leaves and stems and thoroughly wash backyard citrus before moving from the property where it was grown;

Dry or double-bag plant clippings prior to disposal;

Cooperate with agricultural officials who are inspecting trees, taking samples, and treating for the pest;

If residents no longer wish to care for a citrus tree, consider contacting a tree removal service to discuss options to help ensure trees do not continue to be a host to the pest and disease and;

Only buy citrus trees from reputable local nurseries.

No businesses were expected to be affected by the new quarantine, including over growers of commercial citrus, nurseries and markets.

The county advised reporting citrus trees that seem to be sick or dying to the CDFA at 800-491-1899 or www.cdfa.ca.gov/plant/acp. More about the disease can be found at CaliforniaCitrusThreat.org.

More information on moving commercial citrus and HLB quarantine regulations can be found at 760-752-4700 or visit sdcawm.org.

Maps for the HLB quarantine can be found here.