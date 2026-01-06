Give Now
Environment

San Diego sues federal government over concertina wire fence at border

By City News Service
Published January 6, 2026 at 2:16 PM PST
The seal for the City of San Diego is pictured above in this undated photo.
KPBS Staff
The seal for the City of San Diego is pictured above in this undated photo.

The city of San Diego has filed a lawsuit against the federal government that alleges the construction of a concertina wire fence near the United States-Mexico border constitutes trespassing on city property and has caused environmental harm to the land.

The complaint filed Monday in San Diego federal court states that concertina wire fencing being constructed by U.S. Marines in the Marron Valley area has harmed protected plant and wildlife habitats and that the presence of federal personnel there represents unpermitted trespassing.

Concertina wire, unlike traditional razor wire, is shaped into large spring-like coils, creating a three-dimensional wall, a Joint Task Force-South Border spokesperson explained in an emailed statement to KPBS.

"Because it is bigger and bulkier, (concertina wire) is easier for both humans and animals to see. This high visibility acts as a better deterrent for people and helps prevent animals from accidentally running into the wire or misjudging a jump," the statement continues.

The lawsuit, which names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Defense among its defendants, says that city officials first discovered the presence of Marines and federal employees in the area in December.

An undated photograph of a razor
Image via lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court
An undated photograph of a concertina wire fence construct by Marine along the U.S-Mexico border in south San Diego County.

The fencing under construction has blocked city officials from accessing the property to assess and manage the land, and the construction efforts have" caused and will continue to cause property damage and adverse environmental impacts," according to the lawsuit.

The suit seeks an injunction ordering the defendants to cease and desist from any further trespass or construction in the area.

"The city of San Diego will not allow federal agencies to disregard the law and damage city property," City Attorney Heather Ferbert said in a statement. "We are taking decisive action to protect sensitive habitats, uphold environmental commitments and ensure that the rights and resources of our community are respected."

Corrected: January 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM PST
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a distinction between razor wire and concertina wire. The fence at issue in the lawsuit uses concertina wire.

