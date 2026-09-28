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Environment

Imperial Beach shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

By City News Service
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:07 PM PDT
A sign warning people to stay out of the water is shown at Imperial Beach on July 18, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A sign warning people to stay out of the water is shown at Imperial Beach on July 18, 2023.

The Imperial Beach shoreline was closed to human contact on Sunday by county health officials due to sewage contamination.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) said the Tijuana River was flowing and reaching recreational waters.

"Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness," the DEHQ said in a statement Sunday. "Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact."

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The latest closure joins the ongoing closure at the Tijuana Slough, where the ocean shoreline at Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge remain closed until sampling confirms those areas are safe for water contact.

"The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness," according to the DEHQ.

Ongoing beach advisories include Oceanside Pier, San Luis River Outlet in Oceanside, Harbor Beach in Oceanside, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and La Jolla Children's Pool, the DEHQ said.

Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Updates on beach advisories and closures can be found at sdbeachinfo.com, or 619-338-2073.

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Environment TijuanaWaterBeaches

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