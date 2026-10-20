San Diego Unified prepares For El Niño with safety work, curriculum addition

The San Diego Unified School District will begin instructing students about El Niño in the coming weeks, even as the district itself prepares for the expected significant weather pattern, officials said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Fabi Bagula, Deputy Superintendent of Operations Drew Rowlands, science educators, members of the San Diego Unified Police Department and trustees from the Board of Education announced steps the district was taking to protect schools.

Some measures underway by SDUSD's Physical Plant Operations include clearing roof drains, removing vegetation/debris from around swales and storm drain inlets and stocking up on flood control materials.

"When El Niño brings extreme weather, keeping our children safe is at the very heart of everything we do," Bagula said. "Severe rain, localized flooding and sudden storms can be overwhelming for families, so taking thoughtful, early steps to protect our school community is our top priority."

More details can be found in a new online family resource at SanDiegoUnified.org/ElNino.

Board of Education Trustee Cody Petterson represents many of San Diego Unified's coastal communities, some of which can be heavily impacted during severe weather.

"Protecting our students isn't just about reacting to the storm. It's vital we prepare them for the reality of climate change," Petterson said. "By bringing these real-world environmental challenges directly into our classrooms, we empower our students with the knowledge and resilience they need to stay safe. Equipping our children to understand and navigate these climate events ensures that our schools, families, and coastal communities are prepared for the next storm and for the future."

At least 10 schools are in flood-prone areas: Cesar Chavez Elementary, Mission Bay High School, Millennial Tech Middle School, Lincoln High School, Hoover High School, Carver Elementary School, Pacific Beach Middle School, Barnard Elementary School, Ocean Beach Elementary School and Morse High School.

The district's PPO is working proactively on campuses and is preparing for a heavy volume of calls.

"Preparing our campuses for severe weather isn't done overnight. It takes weeks and months of continuous rigor, planning, and hands-on maintenance behind the scenes," Rowlands said. "By putting in the proactive work early, we eliminate preventable risks and create the operational flexibility needed to handle whatever unexpected challenges a major storm brings."

Students in the district will partake in El Niño Explorer Week, a week- long science lesson series by the district's science team focusing on causes, regional impacts and safety preparations in San Diego.

"As science educators, we know El Niño is more than a weather headline," said Julie Garcia, the district's senior director of future-ready learning, curriculum and instruction. "It is a recurring Pacific Ocean atmosphere pattern that can influence fall and winter weather across San Diego, increasing the likelihood of heavy rain, atmospheric rivers, flooding, and related disruptions.

"Bringing El Niño into the classroom goes beyond teaching science. It helps students understand how Earth's interconnected systems can shape conditions in their own communities and empowers them to share accurate information, prepare their families, and advocate for community readiness," she added.

Additionally, the district's Police Department is working on site- specific safety plans for emergency situations.

"During high-impact weather events, our officers work hand-in-hand with emergency services and school administrators to monitor conditions, secure campuses, and maintain clear emergency pathways," said Manuel Del Toro, assistant chief of the district's police department. "If severe weather hits during the school day, I want our families to know that our officers will be on the front lines at schools, proactively managing hazards, ensuring safe arrivals and dismissals, and maintaining a calm, secure environment for our school communities."

With schools frequently at the center of communities, district leaders also said Tuesday that "depending on the conditions and circumstances San Diego Unified is ready to support our communities and families if called upon to have a school or schools serve as gathering places and/or temporary shelters."