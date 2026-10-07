Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

International

Greetings from Lahore, Pakistan, whose high court offers an oasis for chatter and chai

By Diaa Hadid
Published October 7, 2026 at 6:53 AM PDT
Diaa Hadid
/
NPR

I'm always eager for an excuse to visit the Lahore High Court in the British-built quarters of Pakistan's second-largest city.

To me, the high court is a near-perfect specimen of British South Asian colonial architecture: Mughal in its curly arches that frame porticos, the Gothic detail that emerges through the red brick baked on the city's outskirts in pluming kilns.

Within, it's a sea of busy, flapping penguins: Pakistani lawyers in their uniforms of white shirts and black suits rushing between courtrooms.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

They take a rest in the main square, all chatter and chai under the banyan trees that still shade the men and women of law.

It's a contrast to the wheezy, heavily polluted city. Lahore has far fewer trees outside its elite quarters — a signal of a broader crisis in Pakistan, where there's one standard for the masses and another for those who hold power.

For more Far-Flung Postcards, click here.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Tags

International NPR Top Stories
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News