Local leaders condemn Trump’s comment that Iran could ‘take out’ San Diego

Good Morning, I’m Ashley Rusch, in for Lawrence K. Jackson. It's Wednesday, October 7th.

San Diego leaders are speaking out against President Trump’s remarks that Iran could “take out” San Diego. More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines.

OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY WILL OFFER MUMPS VACCINES FOR THEIR FOOTBALL PLAYERS… AHEAD OF THEIR GAME AGAINST THE S-D-S-U AZTECS THIS SATURDAY.

HERE’S O-S-U HEAD COACH, JAMARCUS SHEPHARD, AT A MONDAY PRESS CONFERENCE –

“Most of us have actually had that shot in order to go to school. It’s an MMR , which is what most people have heard of it as – measles, mumps and rubella, or whatever it is.This is just an opportunity for us to get a booster on that, we gotta do what we gotta do to keep our team safe.”

A MUMPS OUTBREAK AT SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY HAS GROWN TO FOURTEEN CONFIRMED CASES. AND.. ONE PROBABLE CASE.

S-D-S-U HAS STILL NOT IDENTIFIED THE ATHLETIC TEAM INVOLVED IN THE OUTBREAK.

BUT THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE REPORTS, IT’S THE FOOTBALL TEAM.

IF YOU DEVELOP SYMPTOMS…. THE UNIVERSITY SUGGESTS STAYING HOME , AVOIDING CLOSE CONTACT WITH OTHERS, AND CALLING A DOCTOR.

A NEW APARTMENT BUILDING IS GOING UP IN NORTH PARK.

THE COMPLEX , ON LOUISIANA STREET , WILL BE FOR THOSE EARNING LESS THAN 80-PERCENT OF THE AREA MEDIA INCOME – WHICH IS JUST SHY OF 98-THOUSAND DOLLARS ANNUALLY.

IT’S THE FIRST OF SEVERAL PROJECTS, OUT OF A HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SAN DIEGO FOUNDATION AND BEAR CREEK FUND ADVISORS, IN DENVER.

THEIR PLAN IS TO CREATE 257-AFFORDABLE HOMES IN NORTH PARK AND NORMAL HEIGHTS.

TODAY IS CALIFORNIA CLEAN AIR DAY. WHICH MEANS ITS A GOOD TIME TO THINK ABOUT THE EVERY DAY ACTIONS WE TAKE, TO IMPACT AIR QUALITY.

METRO-LINK IS RECOGNIZING THIS mDAY BY WAIVING FARES ACROSS SIX COUNTIES, INCLUDING SAN DIEGO.

THEY ALSO WAIVE FARES ON TRANSIT EQUITY DAY, IN EARLY FEBRUARY, AND EARTH DAY , IN LATE APRIL.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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SAN DIEGO LEADERS ARE CONDEMNING REMARKS BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SUGGESTING IRAN COULD, QUOTE, ‘“TAKE OUT” SAN DIEGO.

REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS DEMOCRATS AND AT LEAST ONE REPUBLICAN ARE RESPONDING SIMILARLY.

At a campaign rally in Nebraska on Monday, the president spoke about the Iran war’s impact on U.S. prices. He said the consequences are …

“a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.”

Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs denounced the remarks saying she spoke with local FBI and military leaders for reassurance.

“There is no increased threat to San Diego. You are safe.”

Jim Desmond is a Republican Congressional Candidate. In a statement, he said, quote, “No American city is expendable, and no American family should ever be treated as collateral damage.”

Also on X, a White House spokesperson said Trump was, quote, “clearly stating u.s. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear iran hadn't been stopped.” Tammy Murga, KPBS News

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS VOTED TO DELAY A DECISION ON A NEW STRUCTURE FOR WATER RATES.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE CHANGE WAS MEANT TO COMPLY WITH A COURT ORDER.

AB: Right now, San Diego charges seven different water rates to different kinds of customers. People in apartments pay more per gallon than most single-family homes. But houses with above-average water use pay the highest rates of anyone. After a legal challenge, the courts found San Diego had not provided enough evidence to justify its tiered water rate structure. To comply with that decision, the city proposed a unitary water rate, meaning every customer would pay the same amount per gallon. But when that proposal went before the council on Tuesday, three council members were absent. And it wasn't clear if the city had the votes to comply with the court order. So the matter was continued to October 27. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

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THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF THE UPCOMING EL NIÑO SEASON.

THE VOTE COMES JUST DAYS AFTER MAYOR TODD GLORIA PROCLAIMED THE LOCAL EMERGENCY.

OFFICIALS WARN THIS EL NIÑO CYCLE COULD BRING HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, MOUNTAIN SNOW AND COASTAL FLOODING.

ROBERT REZENDE (ruh-ZEN-day), AN ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF WITH THE SAN DIEGO FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, SPOKE WITH KPBS MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON ABOUT PREPAREDNESS

PREPARE 4:15 “...in a very short amount of time.”

THAT WAS SAN DIEGO FIRE-RESCUE ASSISTANT CHIEF ROBERT REZENDE (ruh-ZEN-day) SPEAKING WITH KPBS’S JADE HINDMON

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LOCAL CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP ART OF ELAN WILL PERFORM A CONCERT BENEATH THE DESERT STARLIGHT MONDAY NIGHT.

ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SAYS THE MUSIC IS INSPIRED BY THE AMERICAN DESERT.

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Wild animals pop up in iconic classical music all the time.

There's "Flight of the Bumblebees"… (Korsakov)

[bumblebees]

… "Peter and the Wolf" … (Prokofiev)

[ducks/oboe]

But one you probably haven't heard of is Olivier Messiaen's ambitious 1974 work, "From the Canyons to the Stars."

It's rarely performed — and that's kind of the birds' fault.

[Messiaen: orioles]

part of the difficulty of this piece is that Messiaen transcribed, in other words, he wrote literally what birds were singing.

Steven Schick is professor of music at UC San Diego.

And birds don't sing in normal musical time. They sing in their own time.

[Messiaen: orioles]

Schick will conduct Art of Elan's ensemble in performing the piece under the stars in the Anza Borrego Desert. He says the French composer was inspired by his experience in the American West.

"you have bird song counterpoised with brass chorales that are just so moving along with percussion sounds and sound effects — there's a moment where the trumpet player sounds like a coyote where there's a wind machine in the percussion section.

Monday's concert is at La Casa del Zorro's Stargazing Theater in Borrego Springs.

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS News

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POP-UP WINONA IS A COMMUNITY-ACTIVATED LOT ON EL CAJON BLVD. FOR OCTOBER, TOOTIE OF LIPS PRESENTS GHOST STORIES AT THE OUTDOOR VENUE ON WEDNESDAYS.

KPBS ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO EXPLAINS WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT.

Lips drag icon Tootie wants people to gather around a campfire – or this week, maybe a bowl of ice – to share stories of ghosts, hauntings and things that go bump in the night.

TOOTIE Everyone’s invited. This is an open event. It's free. And we also give out free coffee and cookies and that sort of thing…But we do invite some people who have had really fantastic ghost stories. I love the people that are brave enough to come out and check it out. That makes it special for me, I think. sharing that little fall moment that we all have where the veil is thin and ghosts can come back to visit.

Andrew Pringle has been consulting on Ghost Stories and has shared some of his own experiences at past gatherings.

ANDREW PRINGLE A lot of us have these experiences by ourselves, so it's really neat to get to externalize them with people that are receptive…And then you start seeing these overlapping scenarios where, wow, that's very similar to what I experienced in this place, and it kind of makes it all seem that it's more likely that it's real when they're all very similar.

You can bring your own ghost story or just listen to others every Wednesday in October at Pop Up Winona at 4951 El Cajon Blvd.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Ashley Rusch, in for Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.mmn

