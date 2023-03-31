What's open, closed for Cesar Chavez Day in San Diego

All city of San Diego and county government offices will be closed Friday for Cesar Chavez Day, according to a news release.

San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by the holiday closure.

Development Services Department Virtual Counter appointments and inspection services will be closed.

Other online services, including submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available at sandiego.gov/DSD.

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste service will continue as normal for city customers. Residents not covered by the Environmental Services Department should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules, officials said.

The city's Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open, but the container sales office will be closed.

Balboa Park, Mission Bay and Torrey Pines golf courses are open for regular play, but normal Friday rates will apply.

The Mission Trails Regional Park and visitor center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all city skate parks will be open. However, the Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Morley Field and Municipal Gym. Residents should check with other individual museums and attractions on respective holiday schedules.

Chollas Lake Park will be open, but the Barrett, Hodges, and Lower and Upper Otay reservoirs will be closed. All other city reservoirs will remain open during regular hours.

The city will not enforce parking meters, street parking time restrictions, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes, but will enforce all other parking violations. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, and residents are advised to read posted signage.

Additional closures within the city of San Diego are:



all libraries;

swimming pools and recreation centers;

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices;

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department; and

Your Safe Place - A Family Justice Center.

Those need needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657 or 9-1-1 in case of immediate danger or a medical emergency.

Along with San Diego County government offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will also be closed Friday, but essential services such as Sheriff's Department patrols and animal control emergencies will continue.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will be open during normal business hours.

Other closures are: the 4S Ranch Recreation Office, Valley Center Community Hall, Fallbrook Community Center, Lakeside Community Center, Lakeside Teen Center/REC Club, Spring Valley Community Center, Spring Valley Teen Center and Spring Valley Gym.

All county public health clinics will be closed Friday, but some of the county's partner and contract sites for vaccination and COVID-19 testing will be open.

More information is available at county's coronavirus-sd.com website to schedule an appointment. County offices will reopen Monday.

