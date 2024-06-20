An's Dry Cleaning in North Park selected best ice cream shop by USA Today

An's Dry Cleaning in North Park is being recognized as the ice cream of the crop Thursday by USA Today. It was selected the best independent ice cream shop in the country by the national newspaper.

The shop, which opened in 2018 and was named after the dry cleaning business it replaced at 3017 Adams Ave., bumped up in USA Today's annual ice cream shop rankings from last year, when it placed second.

USA Today says its annual selections are picked by experts, then voted on by readers.

"The made-from-scratch gelato flavors at An's Dry Cleaning are named after fabrics, like taffeta and twill, as an homage to the dry cleaning business that originally inhabited the historic 1934 building," USA Today wrote. "The rotating menu offers options such as mango and peaches, macadamia, and lavender with honey and oats."

To celebrate its top ranking, An's will be selling $1 gelatos on July 1 until the store sells out.

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers, friends, and family for the support. We literally could not win this award without your help," the store wrote on its Instagram page. "This accolade is a testament to our incredible staff who work tirelessly to keep us stocked with gelato and create memorable experiences for all of our customers."