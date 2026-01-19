Warm weather in San Diego County this week, followed by a cooling trend

Warmer weather will continue into the early part of the week as high pressure remains overhead, the National Weather Service said today.

The marine layer will begin to slowly build through the week, leading to a better chance for clouds and foggy conditions closer to the coast each night and morning. Offshore winds will be fairly week through Monday with locally higher winds in the mountains on Tuesday, according to forecasters. A cooling trend begins on Wednesday into late week as a low pressure system moves closer to the region, helping build the marine layer even further.

"A beautiful picture of cirrus clouds above us Sunday is all thanks to an area of low pressure moving northward far off the coast," the NWS said. "High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the next few days with warm temperatures and light offshore winds across the mountain areas."

The forecast shows areas within five miles of the coast seeing best chances for fog into Monday morning, some of which could be dense.

Mostly clear skies remain in the forecast with warm temperatures and highs 5 to 15 degrees above average each day through Tuesday. An area of low pressure is expected to move closer to the region on Wednesday into later in the week, enhancing onshore flow, according to the NWS.

A marine layer with greater cloud coverage into the western valleys each night and morning is forecast. High temperatures will lower a few degrees each day starting Wednesday into Friday as the low pressure system moves closer.

There is less than a 15% chance of any measurable rainfall by Friday into next weekend.