Wildfire chars hundreds of acres just north of US-Mexico line

A wildfire — the second to erupt in the same general area in as many days — spread over hundreds of hilly open acres Monday in the far southern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. east of Marron Valley and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Barrett Junction area, according to Cal Fire.

Within 3 1/2 hours, it had spread over about 500 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

There were no immediate structural threats, though radio-transmission equipment on Tecate Peak was potentially in the path of the fire, Shoots said.

Shortly after the blaze erupted, firefighters and sheriff's deputies rescued five people near the burn zone, and paramedics took two of them to a hospital. It was not immediately clear what type or severity of trauma they had suffered, the fire captain said.

The blaze was burning in a northeasterly direction about a quarter- mile southeast of the site of a vegetation fire that blackened roughly 65 acres after breaking out early Sunday evening.