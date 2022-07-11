Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Sailor dies aboard aircraft carrier Carl Vinson at NAS North Island

By City News Service
Published July 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT
The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrived at Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 2, 2020.
US Navy
The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrived at Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 2, 2020.

A sailor was pronounced dead Sunday on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which was docked at the Naval Air Station North Island, Navy officials said.

The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday and pronounced the sailor dead, said Lt. Cmdr. Christina Gibson, public affairs officer for the ship.

"The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there are no indications of suicide or foul play," Gibson said.

"In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identity of the sailor will not be released until 24 hours after the primary next of kin have been notified," Gibson added.

No further information was immediately available.

Local
More News