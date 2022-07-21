San Diego weekend arts events: Folk art, 'Cabaret,' City Ballet, zine swap and more

'This is Our Story': American Vernacular Art from the Kaplan Collection

Visual art

Self-taught artists from across the country have the spotlight in this new exhibition at the Mingei. None of the featured artists practiced in a traditional academic setting. Curator Emily Hanna — a recent hire for the museum as their new director of exhibitions and chief curator — has put together a collection of works that exemplify folk art. Artists include A.J. Boudreaux, Jon Bok, Rosie Lee Light, David Butler and many more.

Details: On view Saturday, July 23, 2022 through Feb. 26, 2023. This weekend's museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Mingei International Museum, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$14.

Katherine Brannock One of Katherine Brannock's "Weikenings," part of her "Four Letter Words: GIRL" exhibition opening Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Trash Lamb Gallery. Undated photo.

Katherine Brannock: 'Four Letter Words: GIRL'

Visual art

South Park's Trash Lamb Gallery will open an exhibition of prints (and more) from Katherine Brannock's forthcoming graphic novel series, "The Weikenings." The exhibition is called "Four Letter Words: GIRL," and it's actually the second solo exhibition Brannock has on view right now, both with a distinct series of works. The first, at Thumbprint Gallery in La Jolla, features Brannock's adorably wholesome "Someday Mouse" character, including stills from an animation project. At Trash Lamb, her works are more fantastical and dark. The "Weikenings" are a collection of creatures meant to manifest childhood anxieties. In the exhibition, she'll display multiple versions of each creature, including sketches, studies and "sparkles" (pictured).

Details: Opening reception is 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 with an animation screening and artist talk at 8 p.m. Gallery hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, or by appointment. On view through Aug. 28, 2022. Trash Lamb Gallery, 2365 30th St., South Park. Free.

'Cabaret'

Theater

Cygnet Theater recently opened a production of "Cabaret," the 1966 musical with music by John Kander, book by Joe Masteroff and lyrics by Fred Ebb. It's set in 1931, in the famous Kit Kat Klub in Berlin, based on the 1951 play, "I Am a Camera," by John Van Druten and the Christopher Isherwood novel, "Goodbye to Berlin." Show up early for this Friday's performance for "Theatre on Tap," with craft beer discounts in a special pre-show gathering at 7 p.m., plus a post-show cast and director forum.

Details: This weekend's performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21; 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. $40+.

Tamara de Lempicka Estate ARS 2022 Tamara de Lempicka's iconic "Self-Portrait (Tamara in Green Bugatti)" is one of the Polish artist's most famous painting. 1929.

Closing soon: 'Lempicka'

Theater

It's your final weekend to catch this Broadway-bound musical in its premiere production at the La Jolla Playhouse. "Lempicka" profiles the iconic and prolific Polish Art Deco artist Tamara De Lempicka. Check out KPBS reporter Beth Accomando's feature on the play here.

Details: Remaining showtimes are 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 23; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022. $25-$95.

City Ballet: 'On The Move: Reimagined'

Dance

To kick off its new season, City Ballet of San Diego will hold three performances of new twists on some classics, as well as a world premiere from company choreographer Geoffrey Gonzalez, set to Mozart's "Serenade No. 13 (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik)." Some of the traditional works are "Lilac Fairy Variation" from "The Sleeping Beauty," "The Origin of Myrtha and the Willis" from "Giselle," and many more. Each of these has been updated and "reimagined" with new choreography.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 21-23, 2022. Torrey Pines Performing Arts Center, 3710 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar. $39-$59.

Courtesy of Libélula Books The interior of Libélula Books in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. is shown in an undated photo.

Zine Swap: SD Zine Fest and Libélula Books

Books

Whether you have a zine to trade or you just want to shop, Libélula Books is the spot for you on Saturday afternoon. Partnered with San Diego Zine Fest, the event will also feature some zine making materials, and of course access to Libélula's fantastic selection of books. Close enough to Comic-Con to feel like you're part of things, but far enough away for a bit of breathing room.

Details: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022. Libélula Books, 950 S. 26th St., Barrio Logan. Free.

Joyce Rooks, Greg Ito and more at Encinitas Art Night

Music, Visual art

While there's lots to choose from at the roving Saturday evening Encinitas Art Night, start with musician Joyce Rooks at 5:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr.). A longtime fixture in the San Diego music scene, Rooks was in the late 1970s punk bands The Cockpits and The Dinettes, and supporting local bands through the years as a studio musician on cello, and recording her own compositions as a multi-instrumentalist and electronic musician.

Rooks is now primarily a visual artist — and was part of the "Cultural Cannibalism" group exhibition on view this spring at the Coachella Valley Art Center, curated by Susan Myrland. But, as Rooks writes on her website, music is her "first love."

Greg Ito will also hold a closing performance with his "blooming sculpture" at ICA San Diego north, installed on the hillside behind the museum. That's at 6 p.m. at 1550 S. El Camino Real.

Here's the full schedule of performances, art talks and exhibitions, plus a map and shuttle information.

Details: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Multiple locations. Free.

The Chicks and Jenny Lewis

Music

I was in the law seats at the 1999 Lilith Fair, where The Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) performed at this same Chula Vista amphitheater venue (also then a different name) — about a year and a half after the release of "Wide Open Spaces." That show was almost exactly 23 years ago, and this weekend, they're back. While their latest album, 2020's "Gaslighter" is a solid listen, "Wide Open Spaces" has apparently recently had a TikTok resurgence. Jenny Lewis will also perform.

The Chicks - Gaslighter (Official Video)

Details: 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. North Island Credit Union Amphitheater, 2050 Entertainment Cir., Chula Vista. $40+.

Comic-Con (and more)

Pop culture

Comic-Con is back. Don't miss Beth Accomando's panel recommendations here, as well as my roundup of offsite events here.

You can find all our Comic-Con coverage here.

Associated Press Fans leave the convention center on Day One of Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center, July 21, 2016.

For more arts events, to submit your own, or to sign up for my weekly KPBS/Arts newsletter, visit the KPBS/Arts calendar.