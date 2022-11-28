San Diego State football accepts invitation to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

The San Diego State Aztecs will head to Hawaii next month, with the football team accepting an invitation to play Middle Tennessee in the 2022 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

SDSU is 7-5 on the year. The team has never before faced the Blue Raiders, who have an identical record. The game will be played at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and will be broadcast nationally by ESPN.

"I'm excited that we get a chance to play one more time for our seniors," San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said. "I'm proud of the way our team has fought through adversity this year and to make another bowl game is a testament to their dedication and hard work. We're looking forward to a playing a tough Middle Tennessee team and to spend a week in Hawaii."

The Aztecs are in a bowl game for the 12th time in the last 13 seasons, after withdrawing from consideration in the shortened 2020 COVID season.

"On behalf of the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Executive Committee, I congratulate both San Diego State and Middle Tennessee on successful seasons and we look forward to welcoming the players, coaches and fans of both universities to the Aloha State," said executive director Daryl Garvin. "Both teams had strong finishes to their respective seasons and we anticipate a highly competitive match-up in addition to the one-of-a-kind atmosphere that fans have come to expect at the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl."

According to university records, San Diego State is 25-5 all-time against current Conference USA members, including a 38-24 win against 2021 C- USA champion UTSA in last year's Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The Aztecs are playing in their 20th bowl game all-time and 16th in its Division I era. SDSU is playing in the Hawaii Bowl for the second time, after beating Cincinnati 42- 7 in the 2015 bowl.

Ticket information is expected to be released soon.