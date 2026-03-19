MTS releases commute cost calculator as gas prices spike

As gas prices skyrocket, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Wednesday released a commute cost calculator to show motorists how much money they could save by riding public transit.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday to its highest amount since Oct. 20, 2023, increasing 2.7 cents to $5.635. The average price has risen for 28 consecutive days, increasing $1.028, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"With gas prices rising so quickly across the region, families are feeling the financial strain," MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn said. "MTS offers a reliable and affordable option that helps people keep money in their pockets. We want riders to know they have transportation choices that can make a real financial difference."

The agency uses as an example the commute from the Chula Vista neighborhood of Eastlake to Westfield UTC in San Diego's University City. According to the calculator, that costs more than $40 a day by car, whereas the trolley and bus would cost $5.

According to Google Maps, the driving route is somewhere around 30 minutes to go 27 miles in light traffic, where the transit option is more than 2.5 hours with two transfers and 18 minutes of walking. The driving route would likely increase significantly during rush hour traffic, and the transit route would to a lesser extent.

Still, the MTS said commuters traveling "as little as 5 miles each way can save more than $980 annually by switching from driving to transit."

Other examples without a time frame attached include:

— Chula Vista to downtown (10 miles), $15.40 per day by car, $5 roundtrip by transit;

— El Cajon to downtown (15 miles), $23.10 per day by car, $5 roundtrip by transit; and

— Rancho Bernardo to downtown (25 miles), $38.50 per day by car, $5 roundtrip by transit.

The calculator is available at sdmts.com/commute. It factors in information such as commuting miles, estimated miles per gallon, parking costs, number of days commuting and price per gallon of fuel.

The MTS also has more than 8,000 free parking spots at dozens of transit stations across the system.