Inclement weather shelters for homeless activated in San Diego

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.

Three shelters were set to open beginning Sunday evening:

— Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., which can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and single women. Check-in is at 4 p.m. throughout the night until full and check-out at 5 a.m. Monday;

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., which can take up to 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. or until full and check-out at 6:30 a.m. Monday;

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St.,

which can take up to 10 single women with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until full with check-out at 7 a.m. Monday.

