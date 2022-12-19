Give Now
Inclement weather shelters for homeless activated in San Diego

KPBS | By City News Service
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM PST
Homeless people push their carts on 17th Street in downtown San Diego, June 28, 2016.
Susan Murphy
Homeless people push their carts on 17th Street in downtown San Diego, June 28, 2016.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego.

Three shelters were set to open beginning Sunday evening:

— Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., which can take up to 45 adults and an additional 10 beds for families with minor children and single women. Check-in is at 4 p.m. throughout the night until full and check-out at 5 a.m. Monday;

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., which can take up to 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. or until full and check-out at 6:30 a.m. Monday;

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St.,

which can take up to 10 single women with check-in at 5:30 p.m. and throughout the night until full with check-out at 7 a.m. Monday.

