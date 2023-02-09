Give Now
Source: Darvish gets $90M from Padres to stay through 2028

By Bernie Wilson
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM PST
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix.

Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

Darvish will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He's set to stay under contract with San Diego until he's 42.

The right-handed Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish, 36, was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

