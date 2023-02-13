Give Now
Rain, snow fall in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published February 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST
Julian Chamber of Commerce
Snow in Julian, Calif. Feb. 13, 2023.

More than an inch of rain and 2 inches of snow has fallen in parts of San Diego County, according to reports Monday from the National Weather Service.

Due to the weather in the region, schools in the Julian Union Elementary School District are closed Monday and will have a late start Tuesday.

Schools in the Warner Unified and Spencer Valley school districts will have a late start on Monday.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, 1.38 inches of rain was recorded in Flinn Springs and 2 inches of snow was recorded at Palomar Mountain Birch Hill at 5,700 feet over the past 24 hours.

There was 0.64 inches of rain recorded at Miramar, 0.79 inches recorded in Harbison Canyon and 0.61 inches in Mesa Grande.

Isolated showers are expected to linger through the morning. Strong north winds are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Light showers and low snow levels are also expected with another storm expected to bring rain over the weekend.

