SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata resigns, region's leaders weigh in

With the head of the San Diego Association of Governments on the way out, leaders Monday commented on the agency chief's exit.

SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata submitted his notice to the Board of Directors Friday evening. His last day with the agency will be Dec. 29.

"I came to SANDAG almost five years ago to reinvigorate this organization and reimagine a brighter future for the San Diego region," he said. "Together, with the amazing SANDAG team, we have done just that, tackling long-standing issues such as transit to the airport, the falling Del Mar Bluffs, building a third crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the need for free transit, more bikeways and housing.

"Our bold vision has garnered support from federal and state funding agencies, with more than $1 billion in investments coming to the region," Ikhrata said. "As the agency starts its next chapter, this is the right time to hand over the leadership reins."

Ikhrata, who took over as head of the regional transportation planning agency in 2018, often found himself in political controversy, most prominently when he discussed a fee for miles driven — a road usage charge. This put him in the crosshairs of leaders from north county and rural east county.

"This development opens the door to change and progress within the organization," said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents north county and was a critic of Ikhrata's policy proposals. "SANDAG's primary focus must be on finding a new leader who embodies the qualities of a consensus builder who can collaborate effectively with all cities and unincorporated area communities in San Diego County."

Other leaders supported Ikhrata and praised his leadership. During Ikhrata's tenure, more than $1 billion in funds were awarded for projects throughout the San Diego region.

"This news is a bittersweet moment for our region," said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas. "I am grateful for Hasan's vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping us all reimagine the future of the San Diego region.

"Throughout his tenure, Hasan has spearheaded transformative changes in transportation and regional planning for the County of San Diego, and I want to wish him the best in his next endeavor," she said. "I also want to thank SANDAG staff for all the work they continue to do and I look forward to continuing to deliver on all of our projects and priorities for the San Diego region."

Vargas will be leading the transition with the SANDAG Board to discuss next steps to fill the CEO role. More details will come in the upcoming months.