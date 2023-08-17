Montgomery Steppe and Reichert headed to runoff in District 4 election

San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe and "ReOpen San Diego" founder Amy Reichert are headed to a runoff election this November to become the next San Diego County District 4 Supervisor, according to Thursday's results.

Montgomery Steppe was the clear leader, with 41.42% of the ballots in her name of the 91,208 cast. Reichert came in second with 28.93% of the vote. She is 3,591 votes clear of third place Janessa Goldbeck, and with fewer than 6,000 ballots estimated left to be counted, she announced she was looking forward to November on Thursday.

"This is a momentous step forward, and I want to express my immense gratitude to every person who supported our campaign," she said. "Your belief in our vision has brought us to this point, and I'm excited to continue pushing for positive change as we move toward the November election."

Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat, attorney and San Diego City Council president pro tem, increased her vote percentage from Election Day, as did Reichert, a Republican. Democrat Goldbeck and Republican Paul McQuigg, who finished fourth, saw their percentages drop since Tuesday night.

"While we wait for every vote to be counted and every voice to be heard, we are feeling optimistic about San Diego County's future," Montgomery Steppe said Wednesday. "Together, we can make history and invest in tackling homelessness, promote a holistic public safety ecosystem, and invest in our people. Together, we can bring our shared vision for people-centered leadership to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors."

Because no candidate received a majority vote in this special election, the top two vote getters will square off in a special general election on Nov. 7 to fill the seat vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who stepped down following what he describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate. The woman has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term, which ends in January 2027. Democrat-registered voters outnumber Republicans nearly three to one in the district.

Goldbeck thanked her supporters on Thursday and called Montgomery Steppe to congratulate her.

"Friends — there are still thousands of ballots left to count, but unfortunately, it appears that our campaign does not have a path to victory," she said. "I am grateful to everyone who supported our campaign, especially those of you who spent your personal time, treasure, and talent to help us talk to voters about our vision for a brighter, better San Diego County.

"Despite the outcome, I am proud of the campaign we ran and remain deeply committed to delivering change that makes a real difference in people's lives," Goldbeck said. "Thank you for believing in me. Onward!"

Mail ballots are still coming in. Those sent right before or on Aug. 15 have seven days to arrive if postmarked by Election Day. Additionally, there are provisional ballots. People who missed the July 31 registration deadline could have conditionally registered and voted provisionally in person up to and on Election Day.

The next release of results is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. The results must be certified by Sept. 14.

District 4 is the smallest geographically of the county's five districts, consisting of central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, as far north as Clairemont Mesa and portions of Kearny Mesa, as far south as Paradise Valley, as far east as south El Cajon and west as far as Mission Hills.