Local

Advocate: Loss of funding shows dwindling support for homeless services in Escondido

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT
A wall at Escondido's Haven House homeless shelter with with Interfaith Community Services logo on it, Sept. 5, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A wall at Escondido's Haven House homeless shelter with with Interfaith Community Services logo on it, Sept. 5, 2023.

The Escondido City Council recently decided to pull funding from Haven House Shelter, a long-running homeless shelter in the city run by Interfaith Community Services.

By the numbers

  • Interfaith Community Services CEO Greg Anglea said the city expressed concerns about Haven House "not serving a high enough portion of people — residents — here who became homeless here in Escondido." Interfaith’s internal data shows more than 60% of residents are from Escondido.
  • Haven House Shelter expected to receive about $50,000 in funding, roughly the same amount it has received in the past decade, Anglea said. That amount is only a small portion of the shelter's budget, he said.

Why it matters

  • Haven House Shelter is the only full-service, low-barrier homeless shelter in the city "helping general population unsheltered in Escondido get off the streets," Anglea said. "So we were surprised to see it not funded."
  • While $50,000 is a small part of the shelter's budget, Anglea said it speaks to the larger issue that funding for homeless services is dwindling.

Looking ahead

  • Haven House Shelter will host a community meeting at 1 p.m. Friday at the shelter, 550 W Washington Ave., to discuss some of the issues that were raised in the City Council meeting, including the loss of funding.
  • Escondido Mayor Dane White has yet to respond to a request for comment from KPBS.
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

