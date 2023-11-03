Matt Carpenter exercises $5.5 million option with Padres, and Seth Lugo declines $7.5 million option

First baseman Matt Carpenter exercised a $5.5 million option for 2024 in his contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, and reliever Seth Lugo declined a $7.5 million player option.

Carpenter signed a two-year deal last offseason that guaranteed $12 million. The first baseman/designated hitter batted .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs, down from a .315 average with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games when he revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022.

A three-time All-Star with St. Louis from 2011-21, the 37-year-old Carpenter has a .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs.

Lugo, a 33-year-old right-hander, had a $7.5 million salary with San Diego this year and earned $1.25 million in performance bonuses based on starts. He was 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts.

Lugo was with the New York Mets from 2016-22 and has a 40-31 career record with a 3.50 ERA.