Matt Carpenter exercises $5.5 million option with Padres, and Seth Lugo declines $7.5 million option

By The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT
Fans walk toward the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.
Fans walk toward the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.

First baseman Matt Carpenter exercised a $5.5 million option for 2024 in his contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, and reliever Seth Lugo declined a $7.5 million player option.

Carpenter signed a two-year deal last offseason that guaranteed $12 million. The first baseman/designated hitter batted .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs, down from a .315 average with 15 homers and 37 RBIs in 47 games when he revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022.

A three-time All-Star with St. Louis from 2011-21, the 37-year-old Carpenter has a .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs.

Lugo, a 33-year-old right-hander, had a $7.5 million salary with San Diego this year and earned $1.25 million in performance bonuses based on starts. He was 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts.

Lugo was with the New York Mets from 2016-22 and has a 40-31 career record with a 3.50 ERA.

