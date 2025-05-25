More victims identified in fatal San Diego plane crash

Coroner's officials have identified all but one of the six people killed when a plane crashed into a San Diego military housing community last week, as federal authorities today continued to probe the cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that there were six people aboard the 1985 Cessna 550 Citation when it plowed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, injuring eight people on the ground and forcing about 100 people from their homes.

FAA records showed that the plane was registered to an Alaskan company owned by 42-year-old Dave Shapiro, a music industry agent who owned and co- founded El Cajon-based talent agency Sound Talent Group, which represented many punk and hard rock bands including Pierce the Veil and Sum 41. Shapiro was one of five victims officially identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as of Sunday.

Also named were:

— Emma Huke, 25.

— Celina Marie Rose Kenyon, 36.

— Kendall Fortner, 24.

— Dominic Damian, 41.

The sixth victim was 39-year-old Daniel Williams, former drummer for the metal band The Devil Wears Prada. Pictures posted Wednesday night from Williams' Instagram page show a plane bearing a registration number that matches the plane investigators say crashed Thursday morning. A caption reads "Flying back with @davevelocity," which is Shapiro's Instagram handle, while another picture appears to be taken from the co-pilot's seat of the plane.

Early Thursday afternoon, The Devil Wears Prada posted several pictures of Williams on the band's social media pages, with a caption reading, "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

All six victims were aboard the plane when it crashed.

Officials have not said who was flying the plane, but according to multiple media reports, Shapiro had a pilot's license.

Huke was a booking assistant for Sound Talent Group, and Fortner also worked for the company.

Damian was an accomplished martial arts practitioner who worked out at The Training Center in Pacific Beach. Citing family members, CBS8 reported that a memorial service would be held for the San Diego resident in Pacific Beach on Monday.

Kenyon was a photographer.

"Celina was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, grand-daughter, partner and friend," her family told NBC7. "She decided to fly home to San Diego with other crew and friends on a late night private flight rather than a commercial flight so she could get home early to take her daughter to school. Our family is devastated beyond these words. The world has lost a beautiful bright light."

A company spokesperson for Sound Talent Group released a statement to Billboard that said: "We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time."

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator said both the runway lights and an automated weather-notification system at the destination airport were inoperable when the plane crashed. The Cessna, which was registered out of Alaska, left New Jersey at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, then stopped over in Wichita, Kansas to refuel, before departing for San Diego. NTSB investigators said they believe the plane was bound for Montgomery Field.

Investigator Elliott Simpson of the NTSB said Thursday afternoon that the plane struck powerlines about two miles southeast of the airport, then collided with a house. Simpson declined to say whether the Cessna striking the powerlines was related to the cause of the crash, but said fragments of the plane were found beneath the powerlines.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said Thursday it was foggy at the time the private plane crashed.

"You could barely see in front of you," he said.

On Friday, NTSB Investigator Dan Baker said that the pilot reported no problems to air traffic control prior to the crash. Some airport runway lights at Montgomery Field were inoperable and the airport's weather information system was down "due to an unrelated power surge," Baker said.

The Cessna also lacked a flight data recorder, according to Baker, who said investigators were working to see if the plane had a cockpit voice recorder. Maintenance records indicate one may have been installed previously, but it was unclear if it was operational.

While most of the injuries on the ground were described as minor, the crash destroyed one home and sparked fires at several others, with flames spreading to cars and other debris in the neighborhood. Eddy said all of the homes that were damaged were occupied when the impact occurred.

Homeowner Ben McCarty, whose house on the corner of Salmon and Sample streets was caved in by the wreckage, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that his family's life might have been saved by the fact that he parked his truck in front of the house.

"If that truck hadn't been there and that plane had gone straight into the house, it probably would have killed us," McCarty said. He also said he put the family's two dogs in a crate that night instead of having them sleep in the living room as they often did, which he thinks saved their lives as well.

Some streets in the area surrounding the crash site were closed during the investigation. Taussig Street and Yorktown Drive were reopened to vehicle traffic on Thursday, and Santo Road was fully reopened Friday. Sample and Salmon streets remained closed.

Authorities advised anyone who smells jet fuel or finds debris near the scene of the crash site to call 619-531-2000. Those who had to leave their animals behind were advised to call the San Diego Humane Society emergency response team at 619-299-7012 or go to sdhumane.org/lost.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage was asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

"In moments like this, we're reminded of the strength and compassion that define our community," the SDPD said in a statement Friday. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families impacted by yesterday's plane crash. We're truly grateful to every neighbor, first responder, and volunteer who came together to support one another."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised what he called "an extraordinary response effort here led by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department. What you see is a collaborative effort with county, state and federal partners as well as our partners in the community. Our city will be supporting these families who were impacted here. They are a part of the military community that makes up our city. Proud partners of our community. And we will support them for as long as it takes to make sure we get back to good here in Tierrasanta.

"On behalf of our city, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those aboard the plane. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, San Diego Police Department, CalFire and military police for their swift, coordinated response that quickly evacuated residents, extinguished fires and secured the area to ensure this tragedy was not compounded. San Diego will support the Navy as they assist the residents affected by this tragedy," Gloria added.