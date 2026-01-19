Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

San Diego groups celebrate all people for MLK holiday

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published January 19, 2026 at 5:49 PM PST
Four people sit with drums while third plays a maraca and two dancers prepare to perform.
Charlotte Radulovich /Staff
Drummers and dancers from Bomba Liberté perform at the Balboa Park Activity Center during the All Peoples Celebration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan.19, 2026.

The 38th annual All Peoples Celebration Monday in Balboa Park featured music and dance performances as community organizations came together to share breakfast and lift one another up.

The nonprofit Alliance San Diego hosted the event.

LaWana Richmond is the board president of Alliance San Diego. She said events like this are important for people involved in activist work.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"I feel like the importance of this breakfast is less as a demonstration or anything (than) as a celebration of joy and love and peace," she said. "(It's) an opportunity for us to remember that joy itself is resistance."

The event featured a performance by San Diego singer J. Pierre and a keynote address from B.A. Parker, the co-host of NPR's Code Switch.

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and other civil rights concerns are bringing new people into activist movements. Richmond said that's to be expected, but affecting change is a long-term commitment.

"The reality is we're in a time where more and more people are feeling like they're not immune or protected or privileged," she said. "At the same time, it's ongoing — you can't just wait for things to be really bad to try and make things better."

The theme for this year's event was "Choose Courage."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Richmond said now, almost 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, his lessons still resonate. The most resonant, she said, differ depending on who one asks.

"For me, his key message is love for humanity and when he talks about a beloved community, it's because he was doing work for people that he genuinely cared about," she said. "And it wasn't any one population or demographic group — I think that we are in a place where more people need to understand how connected we all are."

Local
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News