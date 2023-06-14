Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Military

Camp Pendleton Marine among two men charged with firebombing Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa

By City News Service
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT
A sign outside Camp Pendleton.
Denis Poroy
/
AP
An undated photo of a sign outside Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif.

Two Orange County men — including a U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton — were arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year.

Agents with the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, who is an active-duty Marine.

The two were expected to make their initial appearance in federal court in Santa Ana on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Jacob Chansley
Local
RELATED: Some experts say the military's new rules on extremism miss the mark
Amita Sharma

They are accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the entrance of the Planned Parenthood at 1520 Nutmeg Place in the early hours of March 13, 2022, according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Jennifer Hirsch. About two hours later, the two returned to the clinic, she added.

The clinic "was forced to close and cancel dozens of appointments," Hirsch said. Clinic employees told investigators about 30 appointments had to be rescheduled.

A day after the attack, Ergul "texted an acquaintance, taking credit for the fire and noting that he wished he 'could've recorded the combustion,'" Hirsch said.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, at least 91 veterans participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
National
RELATED: Policymakers say addressing extremism among veterans is a 'delicate' challenge
American Homefront Project
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Ergul sent a photograph to an "acquaintance" showing "his gloved hand holding the Molotov cocktail from inside Brannon's car," Hirsch said.

Surveillance video from the clinic shows the two approach the building about 12:55 a.m., Hirsch said. They wore hooded sweatshirts and masks, Hirsch said.

The estimated damage to the building cost about $1,050 to fix, Hirsch said.

In January, the FBI offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of suspects, prompting a call from a witness who called the FBI in April, Hirsch said.

The witness, who was friends with the suspects in high school, said Ergul sent text messages admitting his involvement in the bombing, Hirsch alleged.

According to Hirsch, the text message read, "Boom (fire emoji)" at "1500 Blk nutmeg plaza... Costa Mesa health center/Planned Parenthood clinic."

The FBI agent also said that Ergul was arrested Oct. 21, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona, on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal damage after "punching his roommate in the nose and breaking the doorknob so she could not leave their shared apartment."

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada called the alleged firebombing a "brazen attack" on a clinic that "provides critical health care services to thousands of people in Orange County. While it is fortunate that no one was physically harmed and responders were able to prevent the clinic from being destroyed, the defendants' violent actions are entirely unacceptable."

Military
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News