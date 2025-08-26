Give Now
Military

Navy secretary in San Diego to visit sailors, Marines

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:08 PM PDT
Secretary of the Navy John Phelan photographed speaking to uniformed sailors standing in ranks on the flight deck of the USS Somerset on August 26, 2025.
Andrew Dyer
/
KPBS
Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaking to uniformed sailors standing in ranks on the flight deck of the USS Somerset on Aug. 26, 2025.

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was on board the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset Tuesday where he spoke to sailors from several Naval Base San Diego-based ships.

Phelan told the sailors he's committed to improving the quality-of-life of sailors and Marines.

"If we don't have really good accommodations and basic quality of living, why would you come to work?" Phelan asked from the Somerset's flight deck.

Phelan said he's had a steep learning curve his four months in the job. Until his confirmation, he'd worked in finance where he ran an investment firm. He had no military experience.

But, he said his business-mindset is focused on improving the department, both in quality-of-life and increasing shipbuilding.

"Warfare is a business, and we have to understand that," he said during his speech.

Phelan plans to be in San Diego for the next couple days touring different Navy and Marine Corps facilities.

He told KPBS after his speech he learns a lot talking to troops.

"It's always good when I go on these — I learn something new about either practices we're doing that we should stop or things that we're doing that work really well," he said. "What I want to understand is why'd you join? Are you going to stay? What can we do to keep you? Why? What what are the good parts of the job? What are the bad parts of the job? How do we get better?"

Other stops on Phelan's San Diego visit include Naval Special Warfare Command, Naval Air Station North Island and a tour of Marine barracks at Camp Pendleton.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
