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Military

San Diego-based USS Fort Worth decommissions after 14 years of service

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
Several sailors in dress white uniforms stand at ease on the bow of the USS Fort Worth at the ship's decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Andrew Dyer
/
KPBS
Members of the USS Fort Worth's crew stand at ease on the bow of the ship at its decommissioning ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The Navy decommissioned the USS Fort Worth at a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday.

The Fort Worth, a littoral combat ship, entered service in 2012. Early versions of the Freedom variant LSC, such as the Fort Worth, were plagued with reliability issues, according to the Navy.

A 2021 Navy report found 32 "key" issues among both LCS variants. The Navy said it was more cost efficient to decommission ships at less than half their expected service lives than to repair them.

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The Fort Worth is the eighth littoral combat ship to be decommissioned.

Cmdr. Dana Canby is the ship's commanding officer and its final captain. He said the ship accomplished a lot in its short service life.

"We pioneered a lot of concepts," Canby said. "(It) was one of the first littoral combat ships to really open the Pacific; we were the first one that made port visits to Vietnam. We are the first ones to test overseas maintenance and repair practices in Japan and in Singapore."

It was also where the Navy experimented with crew rotations, he said.

"As the Navy really explored the multi-crew concept, we helped shape a lot of that doctrine..."

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The ship last went to sea in 2021. It's been pier-side at Naval Base San Diego since.

Photo of the bow of the USS Fort Worth where sailors in dress white uniforms stand at ease while one strikes the colors — removing the commissioning flag of the ship.
Andrew Dyer
/
KPBS
A USS Fort Worth sailor strikes the colors, taking down the ship's commissioning flag in its final act as an active Navy warship at Naval Base San Diego on July 29, 2026.

During his speech at the decommissioning ceremony, Canby joked that sailors called the ship, hull number 3, 'Building 3' on the base.

He also said it didn't stop Fort Worth sailors from earning their qualifications and advancing their careers by deploying on other San Diego-based ships.

"You do not join the Navy to decommission ships," Canby said. "You join the Navy to take ships to sea."

Gordon England, who was Navy Secretary under President George W. Bush when the LCS program began, was among the dignitaries at the ceremony.

So were several Navy Reserve sailors brought in from their detachment in Fort Worth, Texas.

Petty Officer 1st Class Selina Dickinson said she's often in San Diego as part of her reserve duties — duties that also took her on board the Fort Worth.

"I've enjoyed working with them," she said. "I think it's a little sad they're being decommissioned … as part of the Fort Worth culture and community, it's bittersweet. But, you know, it comes with the territory."

The ship will be held in reserve as part of the Navy's mothball fleet in Bremerton, Washington, where it will live on as a source of spare parts for other Navy ships.

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Military Public MattersMilitary Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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