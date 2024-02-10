Super Bowl 2024: How to watch the Chiefs v. 49ers

On Sunday the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs and the 49ers faced off four years ago, when Kansas City became champions for the first time in 50 years. San Francisco last won in 1995 against the San Diego Chargers.
Here for the commercials, the half time show and the food? We'll be here to keep you updated on the biggest moments of the game, the commercials and the halftime show, plus all the action happening in the stands, in the suites, at watch parties and around the country.
How to watch and stream the Super Bowl
Day: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
Where to watch: CBS and streaming onParamount+
Who's performing at the Super Bowl
Before the game: Country music star Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, Oscar nominee Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful."
But wait, there's more! For the first time there will be an in-game DJ. The NFL announced that Tiësto will perform a DJ set before the game while the players warm up and fans arrive. He will then stay as the in-game DJ and play during featured breaks.
